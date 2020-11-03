MINECRAFT is the best game or ROBLOX?

ANTONJULO ROBLOX is the game ever.

Swample Minecraft in my opinion, it has way more meaning and you can get the satisfaction of actually beating it.

Thegreatgamer1422 Roblox roblox roblox roblox roblox

ANTONJULO roblox is have earnings robux





zoey_asnza me too ilove minecraft ever of my mood!

ckgamer minecraft for the win

zoey_asnza SAME I LOVE ROBLOX AND MINECRAFT.

ANTONJULO me two i love roblox and minecraft.

BeastRWA MineCraft win in this one, but Robolox has varieties of games

chewelews both are the best game ever made!

Aluminis out of these 2 minecraft. but none are the best games ever made. not even close

khim_raven111 I PLAY ROBLOX ALOT MOST OF ALL I PLAY ADOPT ME AND ROYALE HIGH AND TOWER OF **** AND ARSENALL

khim_raven111 Toh





khim_raven111 lol





khim_raven111 you cant say he ll

khim_raven111 wierd





shadowihsan I have been playing minecrafti since I was 5 years old and I never got bored I think minecraft

ghostish I personally don't like either very much. Definitely not the best games ever. I can see why some like them though.



MikanTsumikiDNGGD I mean, they're both great games, but I personally prefer minecraft

Vixenne I choose both tbh. But i prefer Minecraft because most of my friends play that

ghq123 for me roblox is the best because it free and it has millions of games in it but minecraft costs money. But minecraft too a good game.





gamehagdd roblox because minecraft costs money!

Amazingsalt_Z JUDGING MAKES ME UNCOMFORTABLE I LOVE BOTH

Tazzy2k30 R O B L OX