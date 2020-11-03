Esteban
MINECRAFT is the best game or ROBLOX?

ANTONJULO avatar

ANTONJULO

November 3, 2020 at 11:39 AM

ROBLOX is the game ever.
Swample avatar

Swample

November 3, 2020 at 11:55 AM

Minecraft in my opinion, it has way more meaning and you can get the satisfaction of actually beating it.
Thegreatgamer1422 avatar

Thegreatgamer1422

November 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM

Roblox roblox roblox roblox roblox
ANTONJULO avatar

ANTONJULO

November 3, 2020 at 12:45 PM

roblox is have earnings robux

zoey_asnza avatar

zoey_asnza

November 18, 2020 at 06:47 AM

me too ilove minecraft ever of my mood!
ckgamer avatar

ckgamer

November 18, 2020 at 07:06 AM

minecraft for the win
zoey_asnza avatar

zoey_asnza

November 18, 2020 at 08:03 AM

SAME I LOVE ROBLOX AND MINECRAFT.
ANTONJULO avatar

ANTONJULO

November 18, 2020 at 08:57 AM

me two i love roblox and minecraft.
BeastRWA avatar

BeastRWA

November 18, 2020 at 09:20 AM

MineCraft win in this one, but Robolox has varieties of games
chewelews avatar

chewelews

November 18, 2020 at 03:46 PM

both are the best game ever made!
Aluminis avatar

Aluminis

November 18, 2020 at 05:25 PM

out of these 2 minecraft. but none are the best games ever made. not even close
khim_raven111 avatar

khim_raven111

November 18, 2020 at 05:30 PM

I PLAY ROBLOX ALOT MOST OF ALL I PLAY ADOPT ME AND ROYALE HIGH AND TOWER OF **** AND ARSENALL
khim_raven111 avatar

khim_raven111

November 18, 2020 at 05:30 PM

Toh

khim_raven111 avatar

khim_raven111

November 18, 2020 at 05:30 PM

lol

khim_raven111 avatar

khim_raven111

November 18, 2020 at 05:30 PM

you cant say he ll
khim_raven111 avatar

khim_raven111

November 18, 2020 at 05:31 PM

wierd

shadowihsan avatar

shadowihsan

November 18, 2020 at 05:32 PM

I have been playing minecrafti since I was 5 years old and I never got bored I think minecraft
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 19, 2020 at 12:05 AM

I personally don't like either very much. Definitely not the best games ever. I can see why some like them though.
MikanTsumikiDNGGD avatar

MikanTsumikiDNGGD

November 19, 2020 at 03:48 AM

I mean, they're both great games, but I personally prefer minecraft
Vixenne avatar

Vixenne

November 19, 2020 at 07:09 AM

I choose both tbh. But i prefer Minecraft because most of my friends play that
ghq123 avatar

ghq123

November 19, 2020 at 11:10 AM

for me roblox is the best because it free and it has millions of games in it but minecraft costs money. But minecraft too a good game.

gamehagdd avatar

gamehagdd

November 19, 2020 at 12:50 PM

roblox because minecraft costs money!
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

November 19, 2020 at 12:52 PM

JUDGING MAKES ME UNCOMFORTABLE I LOVE BOTH
Tazzy2k30 avatar

Tazzy2k30

November 19, 2020 at 02:20 PM

R O B L OX
sivartan avatar

sivartan

November 19, 2020 at 03:00 PM

Roblox is better i say.
