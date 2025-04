how to take a screenshot?

sheneslbqdiy how to take a screenshot in that game????

GalacticAir are u dumb or do u not know how to use a computer? Shift+Windows Key+S

Amazingsalt_Z why i am going dow in experience





Atusbatus7 I dönt know sorry XD i need lvl 3

tafarden354 i think its depend on your pc but mine use windonws + prtscreen