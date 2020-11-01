how to be pro?

Helloworld01 any tips guys appreciate ur answer

Kittu125 for me also tell

OP_KFT training aim in training camp

OP_KFT i recommended it

andy_abreu hi goodmorning como estan no se hablar ingles pero les dije buenos dias en ingles para uqe vean que si se por lo menos1

gamaxpo123 To be a pro, spend time practicing. Play arcade like war and 8 minute. Also do a lot of TDMs and Arena. You should know about all the guns

progamer_vip9 hi i am a pro

zipor play good and dont be toxic to teammates that tells you tips

Jashandeep0308 camp

Jashandeep0308 just practise your aim in aimlabs and so

Duartee just play 15 hours per day xD

Curtis_Lake watch pro players do their thing.. then learn from them

DavidPolacekkk hi i am a pro





armageddon3 i am pro :3

ThePUNISHER8877 Get in the car, follow the line, do not cross, nor fall into the hands of cheaters:joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::rofl::rofl::upside_down::thinking:

Dkluks practice and play more

Yr4653 Just do training match everyday

umut477 Do some praticte match for be pro

talhasay takımlı maça girmeyin hareketli oynayın silahları güzel tercih edin

gerileehun aimlab is a good game to practice

kkushagra Watch how pros like to play , for eg: Shroud, he has really inhuman playstyle and he's a CSGO former pro so you can learn a lot from his gameplay, and remember positioning is very important, even more than aim

Newbie_10 Use aimlab. keep practicing in it every day until you feel like pro



