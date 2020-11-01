Rain

how to be pro?

Helloworld01 avatar

Helloworld01

November 1, 2020 at 04:06 PM

any tips guys appreciate ur answer
Kittu125 avatar

Kittu125

November 2, 2020 at 07:09 PM

for me also tell
OP_KFT avatar

OP_KFT

November 2, 2020 at 10:57 PM

training aim in training camp
OP_KFT avatar

OP_KFT

November 2, 2020 at 10:58 PM

i recommended it
andy_abreu avatar

andy_abreu

November 3, 2020 at 02:12 AM

hi goodmorning como estan no se hablar ingles pero les dije buenos dias en ingles para uqe vean que si se por lo menos1
gamaxpo123 avatar

gamaxpo123

March 4, 2021 at 09:49 AM

progamer_vip9 avatar

progamer_vip9

March 5, 2021 at 12:28 PM

hi i am a pro
emirmursalov avatar

emirmursalov

March 6, 2021 at 01:04 PM


Misty completed a task from World of Warships - Bonus
zipor avatar

zipor

March 12, 2021 at 01:36 PM

play good and dont be toxic to teammates that tells you tips
Jashandeep0308 avatar

Jashandeep0308

March 15, 2021 at 07:48 PM

camp
Jashandeep0308 avatar

Jashandeep0308

March 17, 2021 at 08:39 PM

just practise your aim in aimlabs and so
Duartee avatar

Duartee

March 22, 2021 at 08:23 PM

just play 15 hours per day xD
Curtis_Lake avatar

Curtis_Lake

March 28, 2021 at 04:22 PM

watch pro players do their thing.. then learn from them
neel_kamal_das avatar

neel_kamal_das

March 31, 2021 at 01:20 PM

DavidPolacekkk avatar

DavidPolacekkk

April 6, 2021 at 02:14 PM

armageddon3 avatar

armageddon3

April 6, 2021 at 05:27 PM

i am pro :3
ThePUNISHER8877 avatar

ThePUNISHER8877

April 10, 2021 at 07:44 AM

Get in the car, follow the line, do not cross, nor fall into the hands of cheaters:joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::rofl::rofl::upside_down::thinking:
Dkluks avatar

Dkluks

April 18, 2021 at 03:42 PM

practice and play more
Yr4653 avatar

Yr4653

April 18, 2021 at 03:43 PM

Just do training match everyday
umut477 avatar

umut477

April 18, 2021 at 03:50 PM

Do some praticte match for be pro
talhasay avatar

talhasay

April 20, 2021 at 01:37 PM

takımlı maça girmeyin hareketli oynayın silahları güzel tercih edin
gerileehun avatar

gerileehun

April 20, 2021 at 02:09 PM

aimlab is a good game to practice
kkushagra avatar

kkushagra

April 20, 2021 at 06:43 PM

Watch how pros like to play , for eg: Shroud, he has really inhuman playstyle and he's a CSGO former pro so you can learn a lot from his gameplay, and remember positioning is very important, even more than aim
Newbie_10 avatar

Newbie_10

June 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM

Use aimlab. keep practicing in it every day until you feel like pro

lightiggy avatar

lightiggy

June 27, 2021 at 02:15 AM

You can play PUBG mobile against bots for practice.
