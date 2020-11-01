any tips guys appreciate ur answer
training aim in training camp
hi goodmorning como estan no se hablar ingles pero les dije buenos dias en ingles para uqe vean que si se por lo menos1
To be a pro, spend time practicing. Play arcade like war and 8 minute. Also do a lot of TDMs and Arena. You should know about all the guns
play good and dont be toxic to teammates that tells you tips
just practise your aim in aimlabs and so
just play 15 hours per day xD
watch pro players do their thing.. then learn from them
Get in the car, follow the line, do not cross, nor fall into the hands of cheaters:joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::joy::rofl::rofl::rofl::upside_down::thinking:
Just do training match everyday
Do some praticte match for be pro
takımlı maça girmeyin hareketli oynayın silahları güzel tercih edin
aimlab is a good game to practice
Watch how pros like to play , for eg: Shroud, he has really inhuman playstyle and he's a CSGO former pro so you can learn a lot from his gameplay, and remember positioning is very important, even more than aim
Use aimlab. keep practicing in it every day until you feel like pro
You can play PUBG mobile against bots for practice.