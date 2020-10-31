TV Zone limit?

ghostish I think I've hit a limit with the TV zone, it is asking me to complete another task to continue earning gems from it. I already completed a task and refreshed the page and it's still showing the error. Anyone else have this?

pasqually_ ill let you know ima do a bunch

gangnam The daily limit for tv zone :tv: is 200 soul gems. If we add 100 soul gems from app zone you could possibly earn 300 soul gems a day just from watching adds. :smiley:

Biottech need to complete some task but i will try today and post it here what happen

MattCoop Sometimes it says that you need to perform other activity to continue, i am also watchin this all day :D

xxmamba how much did you earn from TV zone. I wonder if its better to make another account when it hit its limit in TV zone.

mrnoobynoob 100 sg each day.

diegoadx around one hundred, then you must complete at least one task to enable it again.

Anonymous1607103439 You can 100 SG per a day . on TV zone.

jaaneee I think you have to complete a task at least every other day, I think the fastest way to do it is on the mobile app. Otherwise my daily limit seems pretty big, I managed to get almost 300 SG per day from ads.



panksu25 I think there actually is a limit on the Zone TV. I watched like 200 vids and after that it didn't let me watch a video.

owouser normally, I try to only watch ads when I am submitting a task/quest for SG as then the timer thing on it matters much less and its a good way to still earn SG while wating on a task to be accepted.

mrhaha watching ads is the only legit way to earn

Bolden234 APP ZONE from the Gamehag app has a limit of 100SG and the TV ZONE has a limit os 200SG if you compleat a task every day. You can not use TV ZONE if you didn't completed a task first.... but you can use APP ZONE

Taco_Bello im grinding for 80,000 so i can get 10,000 robux. it'll be great once i get there, but i have a long way to go.

Taco_Bello i only have 342 at the moment

nevergivup3 why its lemit?

nevergivup3 i wath only 100

nevergivup3 hahahahha jk its only 50