TV Zone limit?

ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 31, 2020 at 07:06 AM

I think I've hit a limit with the TV zone, it is asking me to complete another task to continue earning gems from it. I already completed a task and refreshed the page and it's still showing the error. Anyone else have this?
pasqually_ avatar

pasqually_

October 31, 2020 at 08:43 AM

ill let you know ima do a bunch
gangnam avatar

gangnam

October 31, 2020 at 02:17 PM

The daily limit for tv zone :tv: is 200 soul gems. If we add 100 soul gems from app zone you could possibly earn 300 soul gems a day just from watching adds. :smiley:
jamlocker avatar

jamlocker

November 11, 2020 at 09:56 AM

nice dude
Biottech avatar

Biottech

November 11, 2020 at 10:14 AM

need to complete some task but i will try today and post it here what happen
MattCoop avatar

MattCoop

November 11, 2020 at 02:47 PM

Sometimes it says that you need to perform other activity to continue, i am also watchin this all day :D
tapparey avatar

tapparey

December 4, 2020 at 10:03 AM

I WANT TV ZONE PLSSS

xxmamba avatar

xxmamba

December 4, 2020 at 11:10 AM

how much did you earn from TV zone. I wonder if its better to make another account when it hit its limit in TV zone.
mrnoobynoob avatar

mrnoobynoob

December 4, 2020 at 09:07 PM

100 sg each day.
diegoadx avatar

diegoadx

December 4, 2020 at 09:22 PM

around one hundred, then you must complete at least one task to enable it again.
Anonymous1607103439 avatar

Anonymous1607103439

December 5, 2020 at 04:29 PM

You can 100 SG per a day . on TV zone.
jaaneee avatar

jaaneee

December 5, 2020 at 09:27 PM

I think you have to complete a task at least every other day, I think the fastest way to do it is on the mobile app. Otherwise my daily limit seems pretty big, I managed to get almost 300 SG per day from ads.
panksu25 avatar

panksu25

December 5, 2020 at 09:28 PM

I think there actually is a limit on the Zone TV. I watched like 200 vids and after that it didn't let me watch a video.
owouser avatar

owouser

December 7, 2020 at 03:49 AM

normally, I try to only watch ads when I am submitting a task/quest for SG as then the timer thing on it matters much less and its a good way to still earn SG while wating on a task to be accepted.
mrhaha avatar

mrhaha

December 7, 2020 at 04:10 AM

watching ads is the only legit way to earn
Bolden234 avatar

Bolden234

December 7, 2020 at 05:28 AM

APP ZONE from the Gamehag app has a limit of 100SG and the TV ZONE has a limit os 200SG if you compleat a task every day. You can not use TV ZONE if you didn't completed a task first.... but you can use APP ZONE
Taco_Bello avatar

Taco_Bello

December 7, 2020 at 05:31 AM

okay

Taco_Bello avatar

Taco_Bello

December 7, 2020 at 05:32 AM

thats nice, i guess
Taco_Bello avatar

Taco_Bello

December 7, 2020 at 05:32 AM

im grinding for 80,000 so i can get 10,000 robux. it'll be great once i get there, but i have a long way to go.
Taco_Bello avatar

Taco_Bello

December 7, 2020 at 05:33 AM

i only have 342 at the moment
pavles avatar

pavles

December 7, 2020 at 06:37 AM

BEST GAME EVER EVER
nevergivup3 avatar

nevergivup3

February 19, 2021 at 01:40 AM

why its lemit?
nevergivup3 avatar

nevergivup3

February 19, 2021 at 01:41 AM

i wath only 100
nevergivup3 avatar

nevergivup3

February 19, 2021 at 01:41 AM

hahahahha jk its only 50
nevergivup3 avatar

nevergivup3

February 19, 2021 at 01:41 AM

im joking again :joy:
