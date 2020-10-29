Is one piece anime good??

monkey_d_bennoda its freaking good myan watch the series n ull be addicted.. full of sad comedy and action scene that u might like.

airbender_squidward nah bro one piece is for 15 year old kids who have no hobbies



monkey_d_bennoda lou mya herr vnya



lily_royale THIS GAME ISS SOOO GOOD EVEN I JUST PLAYED NOW THIS GAME IS AMAZING!!

clint1234 Yeah its really good game

jryoda It Is Fing Good

jryoda Naruto Is Trash One Piece Is The Best

jryoda So Its Worth It

jryoda To Watch





Derased3 I didnt watch but my friends said good

abdullah_masood One piece is good everyone should watch it.

dzeyd It's good after first 100 episodes, but if you are not into long ones it's not gona appeal to you

Ibby453 bruh one piece goated

Ibby453 and rlly funny





Dolledodo071 I think it is good but it has a long storyline

windperune its great the movies for one piace are also great



rodo10101 I preffer manga 100%, could see anime for big fights

gugumarques i keep wanting to watch it but its way too long

dekata im the same xd

yung_zash Yes, the anime is very fantastic. Good and smooth mixtures of combat and movement, makes it feel like a battle for life everytime. The only problem here is that, its pretty long. And you might not have time to understand certain sections of the anime.

fox_rodinas ITS VERY GOOD

fox_rodinas I REALY LOVE IT

fox_rodinas ITS SO LAGG PROMISE BUT ITS OKAY!!