Rain

Gem875

unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

24

0/160

Back to One Piece H5

Is one piece anime good??

monkey_d_bennoda avatar

monkey_d_bennoda

October 29, 2020 at 09:04 PM

its freaking good myan watch the series n ull be addicted.. full of sad comedy and action scene that u might like.
airbender_squidward avatar

airbender_squidward

October 29, 2020 at 09:28 PM

nah bro one piece is for 15 year old kids who have no hobbies
monkey_d_bennoda avatar

monkey_d_bennoda

October 29, 2020 at 09:29 PM

lou mya herr vnya
lily_royale avatar

lily_royale

October 30, 2020 at 10:37 AM

THIS GAME ISS SOOO GOOD EVEN I JUST PLAYED NOW THIS GAME IS AMAZING!!
clint1234 avatar

clint1234

October 31, 2020 at 07:08 AM

Yeah its really good game
jryoda avatar

jryoda

November 9, 2020 at 03:51 PM

It Is Fing Good
jryoda avatar

jryoda

November 9, 2020 at 03:52 PM

Naruto Is Trash One Piece Is The Best
jryoda avatar

jryoda

November 9, 2020 at 03:52 PM

So Its Worth It
jryoda avatar

jryoda

November 9, 2020 at 03:52 PM

To Watch

jryoda avatar

jryoda

November 9, 2020 at 03:52 PM

To Watch

Derased3 avatar

Derased3

November 13, 2020 at 12:27 PM

I didnt watch but my friends said good
abdullah_masood avatar

abdullah_masood

November 13, 2020 at 12:58 PM

One piece is good everyone should watch it.
dzeyd avatar

dzeyd

November 13, 2020 at 04:01 PM

It's good after first 100 episodes, but if you are not into long ones it's not gona appeal to you
Ibby453 avatar

Ibby453

November 15, 2020 at 09:35 PM

bruh one piece goated
Ibby453 avatar

Ibby453

November 15, 2020 at 09:35 PM

and rlly funny

Dolledodo071 avatar

Dolledodo071

November 15, 2020 at 09:58 PM

I think it is good but it has a long storyline
windperune avatar

windperune

November 15, 2020 at 10:37 PM

its great the movies for one piace are also great
rodo10101 avatar

rodo10101

November 16, 2020 at 12:14 AM

I preffer manga 100%, could see anime for big fights
gugumarques avatar

gugumarques

November 16, 2020 at 04:00 AM

i keep wanting to watch it but its way too long
dekata avatar

dekata

November 18, 2020 at 01:01 PM

im the same xd
yung_zash avatar

yung_zash

November 18, 2020 at 08:27 PM

Yes, the anime is very fantastic. Good and smooth mixtures of combat and movement, makes it feel like a battle for life everytime. The only problem here is that, its pretty long. And you might not have time to understand certain sections of the anime.
fox_rodinas avatar

fox_rodinas

November 19, 2020 at 08:00 AM

ITS VERY GOOD
fox_rodinas avatar

fox_rodinas

November 19, 2020 at 08:01 AM

I REALY LOVE IT
fox_rodinas avatar

fox_rodinas

November 19, 2020 at 08:01 AM

ITS SO LAGG PROMISE BUT ITS OKAY!!
Rainbowcute_unicorn9 avatar

Rainbowcute_unicorn9

November 20, 2020 at 03:06 PM

thnks
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy