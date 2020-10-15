Merida
Back to Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Has anyone completed the challenge?

Gamehagpro13 avatar

Gamehagpro13

October 15, 2020 at 05:45 PM

Has anyone completed the challenge and received the SG?
BunnyStarBird avatar

BunnyStarBird

October 20, 2020 at 09:39 PM

I don't know how to find my level

Jbhatt avatar

Jbhatt

October 21, 2020 at 01:38 PM

I did, just waiting for validation. I will let you know it passes.
mssuud8585 avatar

mssuud8585

October 26, 2020 at 01:47 PM

ya i did that in 18 days
ramyonk1 avatar

ramyonk1

October 26, 2020 at 07:32 PM

i am still on level 11 , level 11 need 1 day to complete for the house , i think you should xend the house level for 17 with showing the account name registeration.
CaptinAst avatar

CaptinAst

October 28, 2020 at 07:44 PM

not yet
kai_reva avatar

kai_reva

October 29, 2020 at 04:25 PM

me I complete all the challenge
AbokenWoken avatar

AbokenWoken

October 29, 2020 at 05:42 PM

It honestly takes a good 3-4 weeks if you aren't sitting on the game 24/7 and have a decent guild, but 15k soul gems (plus any additional bonus) is a whole lot so, kinda epic
DatOneOof avatar

DatOneOof

November 2, 2020 at 02:18 AM

15k? I will only get 3.5k :((
tanjerine avatar

tanjerine

November 4, 2020 at 02:57 AM

I completed the task but got rejected because apparently I hadn't registered a new account even though I did.
canzzon avatar

canzzon

November 4, 2020 at 11:11 PM

So hard , reward is great but I dont know *-*
djam124 avatar

djam124

November 5, 2020 at 12:32 AM

Hi let's play a game add me as a friend my name is djam124
lolosolo2122 avatar

lolosolo2122

November 6, 2020 at 08:30 PM

i just completed it today im just waiting for answer
gm_abbasi avatar

gm_abbasi

November 7, 2020 at 02:42 AM

yes very interesting challenges
Sysurp avatar

Sysurp

November 8, 2020 at 12:10 PM

Where do you find the levels?

canzzon avatar

canzzon

November 8, 2020 at 11:39 PM

A little bit hard but reward is amazing
tranan avatar

tranan

November 10, 2020 at 04:41 PM

ewt bayağı zor

emir882 avatar

emir882

November 11, 2020 at 03:46 PM

Hesabını level 17 yap diyor da görevde hani bi oyun içi seviyemiz var görevleri yaptıkça o mu yoksa ana kalemizi 17 level mi yapmamız gerekiyor
KnightRemnant avatar

KnightRemnant

November 12, 2020 at 04:32 PM

Not me, not yet!
ramyonk1 avatar

ramyonk1

November 12, 2020 at 04:40 PM

I have and its worth the time of spending on it 100%...

even though when you finish the first one you get more objects to do :)

KnightRemnant avatar

KnightRemnant

November 14, 2020 at 06:09 PM

Nope, not me.
Bostonracer avatar

Bostonracer

November 17, 2020 at 02:25 AM

how long did it take to finish
YouNoMeKazakh avatar

YouNoMeKazakh

November 22, 2020 at 02:57 AM

it takes a month or 2
ceyzibaba6116 avatar

ceyzibaba6116

November 22, 2020 at 04:54 PM

yeah probably i played game like 2 months but when everything become same i said enough. also p2w game
ABCJACKS avatar

ABCJACKS

November 23, 2020 at 12:43 AM

ciao, dove posso trovare i miei livelli nel gioco?
and how do i create a new account in the game?
