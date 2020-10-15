Has anyone completed the challenge and received the SG?
I don't know how to find my level
I did, just waiting for validation. I will let you know it passes.
i am still on level 11 , level 11 need 1 day to complete for the house , i think you should xend the house level for 17 with showing the account name registeration.
me I complete all the challenge
It honestly takes a good 3-4 weeks if you aren't sitting on the game 24/7 and have a decent guild, but 15k soul gems (plus any additional bonus) is a whole lot so, kinda epic
15k? I will only get 3.5k :((
I completed the task but got rejected because apparently I hadn't registered a new account even though I did.
So hard , reward is great but I dont know *-*
Hi let's play a game add me as a friend my name is djam124
i just completed it today im just waiting for answer
yes very interesting challenges
Where do you find the levels?
A little bit hard but reward is amazing
Hesabını level 17 yap diyor da görevde hani bi oyun içi seviyemiz var görevleri yaptıkça o mu yoksa ana kalemizi 17 level mi yapmamız gerekiyor
I have and its worth the time of spending on it 100%...
even though when you finish the first one you get more objects to do :)
how long did it take to finish
yeah probably i played game like 2 months but when everything become same i said enough. also p2w game
ciao, dove posso trovare i miei livelli nel gioco?
and how do i create a new account in the game?