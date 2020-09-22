Is Lineage 2 Classic same as Lineage 2 Essence?

Clicked on the "play for free" tab for the free SG tasks. But he name of the game does not match. I only see "Essence", no "Classic" in the name. No familiar with Lineage games so can anyone advice if this is a broken link or typo?
dont download essence other one will work
same concern Elykara am seeing essence instead of classic
so should I download essence on the redirected web or manually find the classic one?
Please help me too having same issue
U can't see classic because of member ship. You still can find it but with out buying membership u cant launch/play it.
Idk do it gonna work with default one or essence if some one tried let it know.
it's worked guys i already finish task. Lineage 2 Essence Is Lineage 2 Classic . Lineage 2 Classic probably refer to in game server Lineage 2 Essence
Yo ElyKara2020 add me pls, i want to ask you something.
it is ok if it doesn't show classic, the task will be accepted, and it is very easy to lvl up, just play 30 min do quests and you will get to lvl 40 in less than 30 mins of play
I have reached level 20 in minutes, but my request got denied because they said it appeared that i didnt create a new character. Dont you know a way how to make a proof of it?
hey me too i reached level 20 in minutes but the screenshot is still not verified but the task said level 6 how? is it something wrong we are doing?