Back to Lineage 2 Classic

Is Lineage 2 Classic same as Lineage 2 Essence?

ElyKara2020 avatar

ElyKara2020

September 22, 2020 at 06:55 PM

Clicked on the "play for free" tab for the free SG tasks. But he name of the game does not match. I only see "Essence", no "Classic" in the name. No familiar with Lineage games so can anyone advice if this is a broken link or typo?
thulinhtoicao avatar

thulinhtoicao

September 22, 2020 at 08:43 PM

I also got that question
veronica3 avatar

veronica3

September 23, 2020 at 01:50 AM

dont download essence other one will work
GANGSTANERD avatar

GANGSTANERD

September 23, 2020 at 03:28 AM

same concern Elykara am seeing essence instead of classic
thulinhtoicao avatar

thulinhtoicao

September 23, 2020 at 07:06 AM

so should I download essence on the redirected web or manually find the classic one?
gamehagcom_smurferduckymon avatar

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon

September 23, 2020 at 05:12 PM

Please help me too having same issue
ferdi_nandaa avatar

ferdi_nandaa

September 24, 2020 at 10:43 AM

yees
runti38 avatar

runti38

September 24, 2020 at 10:59 AM

U can't see classic because of member ship. You still can find it but with out buying membership u cant launch/play it.
Idk do it gonna work with default one or essence if some one tried let it know.
nandaneo avatar

nandaneo

September 25, 2020 at 07:29 AM

it's worked guys i already finish task. Lineage 2 Essence Is Lineage 2 Classic . Lineage 2 Classic probably refer to in game server Lineage 2 Essence
kon_chim_non avatar

kon_chim_non

September 25, 2020 at 09:13 AM

Done ! It's the SAME !
letrongdat1506 avatar

letrongdat1506

October 13, 2020 at 04:43 PM

yes, it is
Bendy98 avatar

Bendy98

December 11, 2020 at 05:51 PM

Yo ElyKara2020 add me pls, i want to ask you something.

Multam avatar

Multam

December 13, 2020 at 07:22 PM

it is ok if it doesn't show classic, the task will be accepted, and it is very easy to lvl up, just play 30 min do quests and you will get to lvl 40 in less than 30 mins of play

Tornadoplayzytube avatar

Tornadoplayzytube

December 14, 2020 at 09:58 AM

Gamehag is a global platform from Poland which gives users access to multiplayer
MMichaelus avatar

MMichaelus

December 14, 2020 at 01:34 PM

I have reached level 20 in minutes, but my request got denied because they said it appeared that i didnt create a new character. Dont you know a way how to make a proof of it?
lufara12 avatar

lufara12

December 31, 2020 at 07:42 PM

hey me too i reached level 20 in minutes but the screenshot is still not verified but the task said level 6 how? is it something wrong we are doing?


