Rain

Gem154

unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
Game reviews

xzchong1 avatar

xzchong1

September 17, 2020 at 06:22 PM

What you guys think about the game? I feel like it's OK for me, what you guys think?
jastin_jay_de_real avatar

jastin_jay_de_real

December 8, 2020 at 05:16 PM

sorry just need exp
jastin_jay_de_real avatar

jastin_jay_de_real

December 8, 2020 at 05:17 PM

thanks for watching!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! subs to my yt
TrDarkGameplay avatar

TrDarkGameplay

January 8, 2021 at 09:08 PM

İts was nice
Azerott avatar

Azerott

January 21, 2021 at 03:05 PM

❤️❤️
MateoG3214 avatar

MateoG3214

January 23, 2021 at 02:19 PM

Hey guys friend me ease
Cxlvmb avatar

Cxlvmb

July 26, 2021 at 06:07 PM

Man , wished for some originality it's like pretty common these days for games like these
Yozora avatar

Yozora

July 26, 2021 at 09:15 PM

Just a tactics and build game, I think there are better versions for this genre
Geoxid avatar

Geoxid

April 11, 2022 at 04:57 AM

wow i spent one year in this game. not for solo if you find a good clan it is very funny. but takes lots of time and you have to be online.
mary_lominack avatar

mary_lominack

December 23, 2022 at 04:37 AM

i love this game sooooooo much it’s so fun and cool haha merry christmas
Game reviews - King of Avalon: Dragon Warfare Forum on Gamehag