Is the anime still going?
ofc it is konosuba is my fav
yes, it has been going through many seasons and the last of it has ended just a month ago.
jbd qjwdb jefwje fbwe nmfbmewnfew f
bro i now what you are talking about and you ars so rude
pls i nened to play roblox helppp
ofc the anime might be still goiung on maybe?
Yeah although Disney banned a lot of them still you can see anime with premium membership at anime sites
it will be ending soon cuz they storyline is pretty much done lol so yeah
I'm sort of not sure, I haven't watched the anime in a long time so i'm probably not the one you want to ask. Not sure why I even commented tbh.
The fourth or fifth season has finished and there won't be one for at least half a year or so. But there very likely will be another season. I honestly don't think this anime will ever end just because of how much money it pulls in compared to others. This might become another naruto or one piece situation.
Maybe A year or few years Idk
Yes and its already s5 for the nxt upcoming SAO maybe 2 years or 1
their re-creating s1 of sao with asuna's point of view
game is cool is very cool is very fun hahahaxxx