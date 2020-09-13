Is the anime still going?

Kazuky Is the anime still going?

anti_spammer2 ofc it is konosuba is my fav

Cloudway yes, it has been going through many seasons and the last of it has ended just a month ago.

brandon_mccabe Yh it is

AMsterDam3112 Yeah although Disney banned a lot of them still you can see anime with premium membership at anime sites

Helpquash it will be ending soon cuz they storyline is pretty much done lol so yeah

LilVivie I'm sort of not sure, I haven't watched the anime in a long time so i'm probably not the one you want to ask. Not sure why I even commented tbh.

MookGamer The fourth or fifth season has finished and there won't be one for at least half a year or so. But there very likely will be another season. I honestly don't think this anime will ever end just because of how much money it pulls in compared to others. This might become another naruto or one piece situation.

lumayag_jolito Yes and its already s5 for the nxt upcoming SAO maybe 2 years or 1

Psion their re-creating s1 of sao with asuna's point of view