AWP vs Scout

Now this is a battle. Which side you on?
Personally I like the AWP but scout is amazing too.
it depends, if you are a silver/ pretty bad cs player, you would prefer always get awp
if you are a smart player you will know to choose in the right time the scout, the ssg08 is pretty powerful
and it can destroy the second team at any time, I like both since I started playing cs in total and I am good with sniper rifles :)
The AWP advantages
-1 shot to head, chest, stomach, arms
-better scope
The AWP disadvantages
-$4750
-slow movement speed
-recent nerf making it more difficult to make offensive AWP play
-less bullets in reserve
The Scout advantages
-1 hit to the head
-8% slower than a knife, with or without the scope
-$1700
-the only sniper rifle which can jump shot (though it's been nerfed but with practice it is still possible)
-more bullets in reserve
The Scout disadvantages
-cost $1700 but with $1700 you have many options like the 57, tec 9, Deagle, mag 7, mp9, mac 10, Negev
-has less damage than the AWP
-weaker scope zoom
-only $300 for each kill while cheaper shotguns and smg gives $900-600$
The scout is awful if you're low rank like me (Sil. Elite), but it's a great high-skill option if you love sniping or situationally in certain maps.
AWP has good damage but scout is faster.
Scout because the memes :))
You can't compare between the two, they are completely different weapons either in price damage accuracy etc..
AWP at full buy round, scout at force rounds or round after pistols
First rounds scout
Last rounds awp
If u hit headshot scout is op
no scope is easy with scout
Definitely the AWP, it can do a one shot kill to the body which the scout isn't capable of.
The AWP advantages
-1 shot to head, chest, stomach, arms
-better scope
The AWP disadvantages
-$4750
-slow movement speed
-recent nerf making it more difficult to make offensive AWP play
-less bullets in reserve
The Scout advantages
-1 hit to the head
-8% slower than a knife, with or without the scope
-$1700
-the only sniper rifle which can jump shot (though it's been nerfed but with practice it is still possible)
-more bullets in reserve
The Scout disadvantages
-cost $1700 but with $1700 you have many options like the 57, tec 9, Deagle, mag 7, mp9, mac 10, Negev
-has less damage than the AWP
-weaker scope zoom
-only $300 for each kill while cheaper shotguns and smg gives $900-600$
AWP is better imo, but it all comes down to preference.
I actually think ssg is better, and i also want experience for the page xddd