AWP vs Scout

SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

AWP vs Scout

yeeterskeeter15 avatar

yeeterskeeter15

April 22, 2020 at 12:14 PM

Now this is a battle. Which side you on? Personally I like the AWP but scout is amazing too.
Adamuliok avatar

Adamuliok

April 22, 2020 at 12:21 PM

it depends, if you are a silver/ pretty bad cs player, you would prefer always get awp
if you are a smart player you will know to choose in the right time the scout, the ssg08 is pretty powerful
and it can destroy the second team at any time, I like both since I started playing cs in total and I am good with sniper rifles :)
FluteMaster69 avatar

FluteMaster69

April 22, 2020 at 12:54 PM

The AWP advantages
-1 shot to head, chest, stomach, arms
-better scope

The AWP disadvantages
-$4750
-slow movement speed
-recent nerf making it more difficult to make offensive AWP play
-less bullets in reserve


The Scout advantages
-1 hit to the head
-8% slower than a knife, with or without the scope
-$1700
-the only sniper rifle which can jump shot (though it's been nerfed but with practice it is still possible)
-more bullets in reserve

The Scout disadvantages
-cost $1700 but with $1700 you have many options like the 57, tec 9, Deagle, mag 7, mp9, mac 10, Negev
-has less damage than the AWP
-weaker scope zoom
-only $300 for each kill while cheaper shotguns and smg gives $900-600$

Kinniea avatar

Kinniea

April 22, 2020 at 12:57 PM

The scout is awful if you're low rank like me (Sil. Elite), but it's a great high-skill option if you love sniping or situationally in certain maps.
dalakohv_hellcasecom avatar

dalakohv_hellcasecom

April 22, 2020 at 01:09 PM

AWP has good damage but scout is faster.
Kryoxin avatar

Kryoxin

April 22, 2020 at 01:12 PM

Scout because the memes :))
darkness_player avatar

darkness_player

April 22, 2020 at 01:27 PM

awp is my favorite
ghostlord06 avatar

ghostlord06

April 22, 2020 at 03:10 PM

awp

ghostlord06 avatar

ghostlord06

April 22, 2020 at 03:10 PM

AWP

krnn avatar

krnn

April 22, 2020 at 03:54 PM

You can't compare between the two, they are completely different weapons either in price damage accuracy etc..
ElithCZ avatar

ElithCZ

April 22, 2020 at 05:42 PM

AWP at full buy round, scout at force rounds or round after pistols
LordAtakan007 avatar

LordAtakan007

April 22, 2020 at 06:09 PM

First rounds scout
Last rounds awp
LordAtakan007 avatar

LordAtakan007

April 22, 2020 at 06:09 PM

Me too Bro
Kartik007 avatar

Kartik007

April 22, 2020 at 07:14 PM

If u hit headshot scout is op
gamingwallet avatar

gamingwallet

April 22, 2020 at 07:16 PM

no scope is easy with scout
Svemirko333 avatar

Svemirko333

April 22, 2020 at 07:48 PM

Definitely the AWP, it can do a one shot kill to the body which the scout isn't capable of.
tyno_YT avatar

tyno_YT

April 22, 2020 at 07:49 PM

Topszi avatar

Topszi

April 22, 2020 at 09:15 PM

AWP was always better.
Magoskifli avatar

Magoskifli

April 22, 2020 at 09:16 PM

Creeper ohhh maaan
zwee2 avatar

zwee2

April 22, 2020 at 10:34 PM

AWP is better imo, but it all comes down to preference.
Greatma3ter avatar

Greatma3ter

April 22, 2020 at 11:09 PM

awp is better
Mattias_cd avatar

Mattias_cd

April 23, 2020 at 12:29 AM

AWP
Kc_Player121 avatar

Kc_Player121

April 23, 2020 at 01:33 AM

AWP bruh
handsomeSans222 avatar

handsomeSans222

April 23, 2020 at 01:34 AM

scout for the win
Player_1759 avatar

Player_1759

April 23, 2020 at 02:49 AM

I actually think ssg is better, and i also want experience for the page xddd

