AWP vs Scout

yeeterskeeter15 Now this is a battle. Which side you on? Personally I like the AWP but scout is amazing too.

Adamuliok it depends, if you are a silver/ pretty bad cs player, you would prefer always get awp

if you are a smart player you will know to choose in the right time the scout, the ssg08 is pretty powerful

and it can destroy the second team at any time, I like both since I started playing cs in total and I am good with sniper rifles :)

FluteMaster69 The AWP advantages

-1 shot to head, chest, stomach, arms

-better scope



The AWP disadvantages

-$4750

-slow movement speed

-recent nerf making it more difficult to make offensive AWP play

-less bullets in reserve





The Scout advantages

-1 hit to the head

-8% slower than a knife, with or without the scope

-$1700

-the only sniper rifle which can jump shot (though it's been nerfed but with practice it is still possible)

-more bullets in reserve



The Scout disadvantages

-cost $1700 but with $1700 you have many options like the 57, tec 9, Deagle, mag 7, mp9, mac 10, Negev

-has less damage than the AWP

-weaker scope zoom

-only $300 for each kill while cheaper shotguns and smg gives $900-600$





Kinniea The scout is awful if you're low rank like me (Sil. Elite), but it's a great high-skill option if you love sniping or situationally in certain maps.

dalakohv_hellcasecom AWP has good damage but scout is faster.

Kryoxin Scout because the memes :))

darkness_player awp is my favorite

ghostlord06 awp





ghostlord06 AWP





krnn You can't compare between the two, they are completely different weapons either in price damage accuracy etc..

ElithCZ AWP at full buy round, scout at force rounds or round after pistols

LordAtakan007 First rounds scout

Last rounds awp

LordAtakan007 Me too Bro

Kartik007 If u hit headshot scout is op

gamingwallet no scope is easy with scout

Svemirko333 Definitely the AWP, it can do a one shot kill to the body which the scout isn't capable of.

Topszi AWP was always better.

Magoskifli Creeper ohhh maaan

zwee2 AWP is better imo, but it all comes down to preference.

Greatma3ter awp is better

Mattias_cd AWP

Kc_Player121 AWP bruh

handsomeSans222 scout for the win