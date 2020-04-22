Daniel Triviño
is this game looks Ike COC?

Eulo3 avatar

Eulo3

April 22, 2020 at 03:36 AM

Hoi in this chair and subscribe I'll send it out na na itinerary is attached for the first one to leave a reply to the video here
Priyo120 avatar

Priyo120

April 25, 2020 at 08:47 AM

useless gamev.play pubg.
Yr4653 avatar

Yr4653

September 9, 2020 at 05:47 PM

Its not dear sir; I think really obtainly game.
ImPrincesss avatar

ImPrincesss

January 30, 2021 at 12:41 AM

this game cool, i load her
rockpainter69 avatar

rockpainter69

July 8, 2021 at 07:38 AM

Hoi in this chair and subscribe I'll send it out na na itinerary is attached for the first one to leave a reply to the video here
737NFoxy avatar

737NFoxy

July 20, 2021 at 01:34 PM

it's like COC, but we could have 6 heroes. our troops aren't useful in this game, so you need to power UP your hero and try your luck to get legendary or epic heroes.
is this game looks Ike COC? - Castle Clash Forum on Gamehag