Rain

Gem21

unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

51

0/160

Back to Roblox

I have a question about Bloxburg..PLS answer

mariya_ilich avatar

mariya_ilich

April 21, 2020 at 11:21 PM

Lets say that you have the Game pass multiple floors and your friend doesnt.So they make you Co-owner of their home and ask you to build them a two story house. Can you do that?
hartzell_calina avatar

hartzell_calina

April 22, 2020 at 12:03 AM

You can't, you must both have the gamepass
penny_packer avatar

penny_packer

April 22, 2020 at 12:14 AM

no and bloxburg sucks a waste of 25 robux
eatchildrenandadults avatar

eatchildrenandadults

April 22, 2020 at 12:15 AM

Waste of 25 roux
alimm123 avatar

alimm123

April 22, 2020 at 12:18 AM

I'm pretty sure both you and the person that you are trying to build for must have the multi-floor gamepass.
iAcksu avatar

iAcksu

April 22, 2020 at 12:31 AM

nope and not related to the subject but how come bloxburg has 1b visits but still costs robux
jennsaunderz avatar

jennsaunderz

April 22, 2020 at 12:38 AM

the people saying it's a waste of Robux :( personally i dont think so, i love the game and i love building houses. But to answer your question, both of you need the same gamepass :)
enzore avatar

enzore

April 22, 2020 at 12:46 AM

idk i dont play it that much
furia_940 avatar

furia_940

April 22, 2020 at 02:19 AM

no , but vice versa
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy