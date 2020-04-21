I have a question about Bloxburg..PLS answer

mariya_ilich Lets say that you have the Game pass multiple floors and your friend doesnt.So they make you Co-owner of their home and ask you to build them a two story house. Can you do that?

hartzell_calina You can't, you must both have the gamepass

penny_packer no and bloxburg sucks a waste of 25 robux

eatchildrenandadults Waste of 25 roux

alimm123 I'm pretty sure both you and the person that you are trying to build for must have the multi-floor gamepass.

iAcksu nope and not related to the subject but how come bloxburg has 1b visits but still costs robux

jennsaunderz the people saying it's a waste of Robux :( personally i dont think so, i love the game and i love building houses. But to answer your question, both of you need the same gamepass :)

enzore idk i dont play it that much