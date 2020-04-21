Lets say that you have the Game pass multiple floors and your friend doesnt.So they make you Co-owner of their home and ask you to build them a two story house. Can you do that?
You can't, you must both have the gamepass
no and bloxburg sucks a waste of 25 robux
I'm pretty sure both you and the person that you are trying to build for must have the multi-floor gamepass.
nope and not related to the subject but how come bloxburg has 1b visits but still costs robux
the people saying it's a waste of Robux :( personally i dont think so, i love the game and i love building houses. But to answer your question, both of you need the same gamepass :)
idk i dont play it that much