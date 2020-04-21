PUBG OR CALL OF DUTY???

Call of duty. I think at least for me. Pubg is boring tbh
Call of duty in my opinion ,i find pubg boring
call of duty, there are so many franchises
Sorry, I kinda like Call Of Duty more.
call of duty is better than pubg
PUBG of course , didn't like call of duty .
CoD is a good game but i prefer PUBG
call of duty is copy of pubg.bullsheet. every one copy pubg only.
pubg noobs are only shit to cod.cod pro players consider noobies in pubg.
Call of duty in my opinion
sdasfasf afasfasfsfas asf asf
PUBG because cod is unrealistic