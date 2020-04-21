PUBG OR CALL OF DUTY???

Goofy57 Pubg i need xp

Connorlol Call of duty. I think at least for me. Pubg is boring tbh

eatchildrenandadults Call of duty in my opinion ,i find pubg boring

ciganstura call of duty, there are so many franchises

EbonyMeow Sorry, I kinda like Call Of Duty more.

andrewpro411 call of duty is better than pubg

umut_albunar1 also Call of Duty

amzjo PUBG of course , didn't like call of duty .

Topszi CoD is a good game but i prefer PUBG

serdaryontem07 call od duty good

Priyo120 call of duty is copy of pubg.bullsheet. every one copy pubg only.

Priyo120 pubg noobs are only shit to cod.cod pro players consider noobies in pubg.

mr_freeman2 Call of duty in my opinion





ahmed333222111 no call

MazenGamer909 pubg

VaatiMaster cod definitely

isaacON PUBG because cod is unrealistic