PUBG OR CALL OF DUTY???

Efegulbeyaz05 avatar

Efegulbeyaz05

April 21, 2020 at 11:00 PM

PUBG OR CALL OF DUTY???
Goofy57 avatar

Goofy57

April 21, 2020 at 11:02 PM

Pubg i need xp
Connorlol avatar

Connorlol

April 21, 2020 at 11:03 PM

Call of duty. I think at least for me. Pubg is boring tbh
eatchildrenandadults avatar

eatchildrenandadults

April 22, 2020 at 12:11 AM

Call of duty in my opinion ,i find pubg boring
ciganstura avatar

ciganstura

April 22, 2020 at 12:26 AM

call of duty, there are so many franchises
EbonyMeow avatar

EbonyMeow

April 22, 2020 at 01:54 PM

Sorry, I kinda like Call Of Duty more.
andrewpro411 avatar

andrewpro411

April 23, 2020 at 03:08 AM

call of duty is better than pubg
umut_albunar1 avatar

umut_albunar1

April 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM

also Call of Duty
amzjo avatar

amzjo

April 24, 2020 at 12:56 PM

PUBG of course , didn't like call of duty .
Topszi avatar

Topszi

April 24, 2020 at 02:51 PM

CoD is a good game but i prefer PUBG
serdaryontem07 avatar

serdaryontem07

April 24, 2020 at 03:30 PM

call od duty good
Priyo120 avatar

Priyo120

April 25, 2020 at 08:41 AM

call of duty is copy of pubg.bullsheet. every one copy pubg only.
Priyo120 avatar

Priyo120

April 25, 2020 at 08:43 AM

pubg noobs are only shit to cod.cod pro players consider noobies in pubg.
mr_freeman2 avatar

mr_freeman2

April 26, 2020 at 09:48 PM

Call of duty in my opinion

ahmed333222111 avatar

ahmed333222111

April 27, 2020 at 07:43 AM

i do not know

ahmed333222111 avatar

ahmed333222111

April 27, 2020 at 07:44 AM

ahmed333222111 avatar

ahmed333222111

April 27, 2020 at 07:44 AM

ahmed333222111 avatar

ahmed333222111

April 27, 2020 at 07:45 AM

ahmed333222111 avatar

ahmed333222111

April 27, 2020 at 07:45 AM

MazenGamer909 avatar

MazenGamer909

April 27, 2020 at 07:47 AM

pubg
VaatiMaster avatar

VaatiMaster

March 8, 2023 at 09:14 PM

cod definitely
VaatiMaster avatar

VaatiMaster

March 8, 2023 at 09:14 PM

VaatiMaster avatar

VaatiMaster

March 8, 2023 at 09:14 PM

isaacON avatar

isaacON

May 14, 2023 at 09:08 PM

PUBG because cod is unrealistic
beratefe2 avatar

beratefe2

May 15, 2023 at 01:09 AM

Call Of Duty Better

