MOST GOOD SKİNS

dalakohv_hellcasecom avatar

dalakohv_hellcasecom

April 21, 2020 at 09:27 PM

Dragon lore and Crimson red.
souflybro avatar

souflybro

April 22, 2020 at 05:54 AM

Ak 47 bloodsport my favorite skin.
dalakohv_hellcasecom avatar

dalakohv_hellcasecom

April 22, 2020 at 01:08 PM

Yeah ı like it too:cowboy:
FluteMaster69 avatar

FluteMaster69

April 22, 2020 at 01:56 PM

I like the candy apple or tuxedo skins, due to its simple clean design (only if you get it in factory new)
ghostlord06 avatar

ghostlord06

April 22, 2020 at 04:15 PM

Asiimov

Mattias_cd avatar

Mattias_cd

April 23, 2020 at 12:31 AM

Dlord
anhkhoat10 avatar

anhkhoat10

April 23, 2020 at 08:21 AM

star track is best,
LordAtakan007 avatar

LordAtakan007

April 23, 2020 at 01:54 PM

Ak47 neon revolation
LordAtakan007 avatar

LordAtakan007

April 23, 2020 at 01:55 PM

Bruhhh +1 +1 +1 bruhhh
dalakohv_hellcasecom avatar

dalakohv_hellcasecom

April 23, 2020 at 11:03 PM

Yeah Star track skins are best.

Mariusalex5 avatar

Mariusalex5

April 23, 2020 at 11:38 PM

AK-47 Neon Rider
Mariusalex5 avatar

Mariusalex5

April 23, 2020 at 11:39 PM

Or M4A1-S Decimator
1907bkr1907 avatar

1907bkr1907

April 23, 2020 at 11:59 PM

lan müthiş ya ben boyele oyud. gormakdem
zombie099999 avatar

zombie099999

April 26, 2020 at 06:23 AM

Ak47 neon Revolution and hydroponic are my fav.

robot_csgopointscom avatar

robot_csgopointscom

April 26, 2020 at 09:11 AM

Personally I like SSG's Abyss.
Because I don't open box and I'm poor, I'm just looking at skins of guns I like to use, and I find Abyss interesting.
dalakohv_hellcasecom avatar

dalakohv_hellcasecom

April 28, 2020 at 10:53 PM

HAHA :8ball: LUCK

Gardiyan9053 avatar

Gardiyan9053

April 29, 2020 at 04:57 AM

ak-47 red line
Enes09 avatar

Enes09

April 29, 2020 at 05:07 AM

I think dragon lore
pablo_emilio_escobar_gaviria3 avatar

pablo_emilio_escobar_gaviria3

April 29, 2020 at 02:54 PM

ak elit build and m4a4 evil diymio
levente1005 avatar

levente1005

April 30, 2020 at 07:56 PM

M4a1-s Cyrex, and AK-47 Vulcam
secretlord29 avatar

secretlord29

May 1, 2020 at 12:58 AM

Atheris,Vulcan
isamustafa1951 avatar

isamustafa1951

May 1, 2020 at 01:00 AM

i really like the asiimov skins
Ausenas avatar

Ausenas

May 1, 2020 at 01:23 AM

mac-10 silver is my favorite
