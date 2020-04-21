MOST GOOD SKİNS

dalakohv_hellcasecom Dragon lore and Crimson red.

souflybro Ak 47 bloodsport my favorite skin.

dalakohv_hellcasecom Yeah ı like it too:cowboy:

FluteMaster69 I like the candy apple or tuxedo skins, due to its simple clean design (only if you get it in factory new)

ghostlord06 Asiimov





Mattias_cd Dlord

anhkhoat10 star track is best,

LordAtakan007 Ak47 neon revolation

LordAtakan007 Bruhhh +1 +1 +1 bruhhh

dalakohv_hellcasecom Yeah Star track skins are best.





Mariusalex5 AK-47 Neon Rider



Mariusalex5 Or M4A1-S Decimator



1907bkr1907 lan müthiş ya ben boyele oyud. gormakdem

zombie099999 Ak47 neon Revolution and hydroponic are my fav.





robot_csgopointscom Personally I like SSG's Abyss.

Because I don't open box and I'm poor, I'm just looking at skins of guns I like to use, and I find Abyss interesting.

dalakohv_hellcasecom HAHA :8ball: LUCK





Gardiyan9053 ak-47 red line

Enes09 I think dragon lore

pablo_emilio_escobar_gaviria3 ak elit build and m4a4 evil diymio

levente1005 M4a1-s Cyrex, and AK-47 Vulcam

secretlord29 Atheris,Vulcan

isamustafa1951 i really like the asiimov skins