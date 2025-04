Anyone still plays this game?

WhyAreYouHere I remember when I used to play Poptropica as a child. It was a really fun experience and I completely forgot about this game until today. Do you guys still play Poptropica?

Forogamer not me i dont play it again

....what is even this game

idonno12 I never actually played it personally

idonno12 ut on a lot neither did club penguin so I guess I missed o