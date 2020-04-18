Rain

Gem21

unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
У вас есть петы фрн в адопт?

10Anna_Kosmos01 avatar

10Anna_Kosmos01

April 18, 2020 at 04:09 PM

У меня фн) Ред панда)
lemix56476 avatar

lemix56476

April 18, 2020 at 04:11 PM

и умкея тож ред панда
Defender_122 avatar

Defender_122

April 18, 2020 at 04:25 PM

а у меня нету

saski22808 avatar

saski22808

April 18, 2020 at 04:36 PM

нееету
Gleb1234545 avatar

Gleb1234545

April 18, 2020 at 04:46 PM

нету!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
polina789 avatar

polina789

April 18, 2020 at 04:47 PM

у меня есть
Tarasishka avatar

Tarasishka

April 18, 2020 at 05:24 PM

Нету
armut93 avatar

armut93

April 18, 2020 at 05:25 PM

Нету к сожалению
Light6666 avatar

Light6666

April 18, 2020 at 06:32 PM

есть)))

EvgenPro53 avatar

EvgenPro53

April 18, 2020 at 06:34 PM

У меня есть))))
Twinkle_TheFox avatar

Twinkle_TheFox

April 18, 2020 at 06:38 PM

Нету :(
Youlooo66 avatar

Youlooo66

April 18, 2020 at 06:38 PM

нетууууууууууууу
Igorpro90 avatar

Igorpro90

April 18, 2020 at 06:41 PM

нет но очень сильно мечтаю!!!
EvgenPro53 avatar

EvgenPro53

April 20, 2020 at 10:58 PM

У мене есть=)
Andriy10474729 avatar

Andriy10474729

April 20, 2020 at 11:13 PM

У меня нету(
lucas200kS1 avatar

lucas200kS1

April 21, 2020 at 04:38 AM

есть или нету :thinking::thinking::thinking::thinking::thinking:хммммм.......
