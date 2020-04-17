Roblox Tix Event??

GoldGamer132 Ok, so I had an idea of an event Roblox should do. I thought what if Roblox brought back tix for 2 weeks and players can get tix and exchange for Robux tix will be the same as it was before it was removed but no trading tix and why bring back tix? cause if it were brought back lots of players are gonna be happy and talk about it and also when YouTubers find out they will definitely make a vid about it this gives Roblox free advertisement when the old players that quit Roblox find out some may log back in and decide to play again also tix will give the young players who can't buy Robux a chance to get some and Roblox won't be seen as greedy as they are now

RedcoatHunter that would be awesome





GoldGamer132 I hope you read all of that. Also if one of you works in Roblox could you suggest this? i think its a cool idea and i would like it to happen

WassimTabib yeah it will be cool

gamehag7893 yeah that will be amazing bro i don't know why roblox remove it

GoldGamer132 they say its because people keep abusing it and making a lot of accounts just to get more and transferring it to their main account

Tariq1976 That would be awesome mabye we could bring it back and get free tix

Kiranix505 sounds kinda interesting, but don't you think some players may demand the tix to be back after experiencing the event?