Roblox Tix Event??

GoldGamer132

GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 10:00 PM

Ok, so I had an idea of an event Roblox should do. I thought what if Roblox brought back tix for 2 weeks and players can get tix and exchange for Robux tix will be the same as it was before it was removed but no trading tix and why bring back tix? cause if it were brought back lots of players are gonna be happy and talk about it and also when YouTubers find out they will definitely make a vid about it this gives Roblox free advertisement when the old players that quit Roblox find out some may log back in and decide to play again also tix will give the young players who can't buy Robux a chance to get some and Roblox won't be seen as greedy as they are now
RedcoatHunter

RedcoatHunter

April 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM

that would be awesome

GoldGamer132

GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM

I hope you read all of that. Also if one of you works in Roblox could you suggest this? i think its a cool idea and i would like it to happen
WassimTabib

WassimTabib

April 17, 2020 at 10:30 PM

yeah it will be cool
gamehag7893

gamehag7893

April 17, 2020 at 10:34 PM

yeah that will be amazing bro i don't know why roblox remove it
GoldGamer132

GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 10:36 PM

they say its because people keep abusing it and making a lot of accounts just to get more and transferring it to their main account
Tariq1976

Tariq1976

April 17, 2020 at 10:37 PM

That would be awesome mabye we could bring it back and get free tix
Kiranix505

Kiranix505

April 17, 2020 at 10:39 PM

sounds kinda interesting, but don't you think some players may demand the tix to be back after experiencing the event?
GoldGamer132

GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 10:41 PM

well yeah but they already are, aren't they? it's better if they do this event once or just do it on special occasions
