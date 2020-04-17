İs game good

İ like car race games is it goos game if it is good i will play it
hi guys dis game sooo cool
i love that gameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee omga
this game is great & it is good racing game. i really like it.
nope, minecraft is better
Nice racing game and I still a Noob
this is my favorite racing game.
this game is like movie need for speed 2014
Great game good graphics. A little too much graphics lol rip phone. Good game uh lits of cars
its a pretty good drag racing game, i used to play it really often, loads of fun.
Good game. Not reallyyyy fun but not a bad game. Takes a lot of firepower from your phone though. Those graphics be Killin me
Там круто можно дрифтить на машине
a lot p2w but ya it's a great drag racing game
yes the game is good....????
i like it
its pretty easy to play
It is good but i don't like it the graphics are really good tho
yes very good watch out though you might get addicted