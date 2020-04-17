Rain

İs game good

Kemal0707 avatar

Kemal0707

April 17, 2020 at 05:15 PM

İ like car race games is it goos game if it is good i will play it
RandomZep avatar

RandomZep

April 18, 2020 at 01:09 PM

hi guys dis game sooo cool
RamiTyske1 avatar

RamiTyske1

April 20, 2020 at 10:56 AM

i love that gameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee omga
Masnor avatar

Masnor

April 20, 2020 at 10:03 PM

this game is great & it is good racing game. i really like it.
animatowner3639 avatar

animatowner3639

April 21, 2020 at 10:04 PM

nope, minecraft is better
ZoiderMax avatar

ZoiderMax

April 23, 2020 at 08:56 AM

Nice racing game and I still a Noob

Joaopolonia69 avatar

Joaopolonia69

June 6, 2020 at 02:39 PM

yep, you will love it
JapinhaPira avatar

JapinhaPira

June 6, 2020 at 03:25 PM

Nice racing game
Masnor avatar

Masnor

June 10, 2020 at 12:39 AM

this is my favorite racing game.
bminal4800 avatar

bminal4800

June 10, 2020 at 03:14 AM

this game is like movie need for speed 2014
so who love my comment click like if you like it
miniconnor avatar

miniconnor

June 10, 2020 at 05:12 AM

Great game good graphics. A little too much graphics lol rip phone. Good game uh lits of cars
oogaboogaboogaoogas avatar

oogaboogaboogaoogas

June 18, 2020 at 10:53 AM

its a pretty good drag racing game, i used to play it really often, loads of fun.
Connorlol avatar

Connorlol

June 24, 2020 at 03:56 AM

Good game. Not reallyyyy fun but not a bad game. Takes a lot of firepower from your phone though. Those graphics be Killin me
rras9989 avatar

rras9989

November 29, 2020 at 02:09 PM

yeah it really fun

Sasha12252 avatar

Sasha12252

November 29, 2020 at 02:57 PM

ИГРА НОРМАЛЬНАЯ
Sasha12252 avatar

Sasha12252

November 29, 2020 at 02:57 PM

Там круто можно дрифтить на машине
Zbzbz156 avatar

Zbzbz156

December 5, 2020 at 05:40 PM

a lot p2w but ya it's a great drag racing game
2antus avatar

2antus

December 13, 2020 at 06:39 PM

adawdawokıjdgyuawtdfawdaw
Sumit9500 avatar

Sumit9500

December 14, 2020 at 07:52 PM

yes the game is good....????
Carret avatar

Carret

December 20, 2020 at 02:26 PM

eirvankyle avatar

eirvankyle

January 7, 2021 at 09:39 PM

yep 7/10 for me
kcoultas avatar

kcoultas

January 19, 2021 at 03:10 PM

i like it its pretty easy to play
shansk11 avatar

shansk11

January 21, 2021 at 08:20 AM

:basketball::basketball::basketball::basketball::basketball::basketball::basketball::basketball::basketball::basketball::basketball::basketball:
Lquai avatar

Lquai

April 11, 2021 at 10:06 PM

It is good but i don't like it the graphics are really good tho

minecat1 avatar

minecat1

December 31, 2021 at 06:31 AM

yes very good watch out though you might get addicted
