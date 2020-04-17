Task 1 Crossout

How can I screenshot 15 win? I can only 10 beacuse only 10 matches the the history.
Are you guys bulky? in the first task, there is a task to take a picture with 15 battles win, but you cant as said ToxicrageMan
Profile > Medals, then you'll see the 10 one, if you hover over the next one it will say 15/100 :)
Although I did this & it got declined, so no idea, might be worth to have it in window mode to get time & date in, it's what I did for my 2nd one hoping it will get accepted
The same happend to me, but i contacted support and they accepted my task. Try contacting them, it's usally pretty quick.
Where I can contact the support ?
i've got 47 wins, and the gamehag didn't accept XD
you have to complete 10 matches then limit goes to 20 then complete 5 more and take a screenshot and send it to gamehag
You did it wrong man you need to take it right the screenshot
Same, but 1 task was accepted when i tried second time. Idk how it works :sweat_smile:
I did it two times and nothing, I contacted support and then sent screenshot...nothing. I don't know what to do now, my screenshot has everything they want and is clearly visible. Anyone same and they accepted? Pls help.