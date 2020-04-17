Rain

Task 1 Crossout

ToxicRageMario avatar

ToxicRageMario

April 17, 2020 at 04:56 PM

How can I screenshot 15 win? I can only 10 beacuse only 10 matches the the history.
satwargamer12 avatar

satwargamer12

April 17, 2020 at 05:01 PM

_luckyboi_ avatar

_luckyboi_

April 17, 2020 at 05:06 PM

RobertStefan12 avatar

RobertStefan12

April 17, 2020 at 11:26 PM

what first task ?

Borec481CZ avatar

Borec481CZ

April 17, 2020 at 11:38 PM

Are you guys bulky? in the first task, there is a task to take a picture with 15 battles win, but you cant as said ToxicrageMan
steven_durnin avatar

steven_durnin

April 19, 2020 at 04:19 PM

Profile > Medals, then you'll see the 10 one, if you hover over the next one it will say 15/100 :)
Although I did this & it got declined, so no idea, might be worth to have it in window mode to get time & date in, it's what I did for my 2nd one hoping it will get accepted
benlolo avatar

benlolo

April 19, 2020 at 04:31 PM

The same happend to me, but i contacted support and they accepted my task. Try contacting them, it's usally pretty quick.
Chaze117 avatar

Chaze117

July 8, 2020 at 02:14 PM

Where I can contact the support ?
terminal98hun avatar

terminal98hun

July 14, 2020 at 10:09 AM

i've got 47 wins, and the gamehag didn't accept XD
MaatGrow avatar

MaatGrow

July 15, 2020 at 08:51 PM

How can I screenshot 15 win?

Yusuf_ozsoy avatar

Yusuf_ozsoy

July 15, 2020 at 09:22 PM

Profile > Medals, then you'll see the 10 one, if you hover over the next one it will say 15/100
ZaWarudoKO avatar

ZaWarudoKO

July 15, 2020 at 11:23 PM

vigh avatar

vigh

July 16, 2020 at 02:57 PM

thanks

kevser avatar

kevser

July 16, 2020 at 09:53 PM

you welcome here
i_am_a_god avatar

i_am_a_god

July 16, 2020 at 10:01 PM

i_am_a_god avatar

i_am_a_god

July 16, 2020 at 10:01 PM

Vavan1237_Top_BS avatar

Vavan1237_Top_BS

July 17, 2020 at 04:07 PM

всем привет а сложно виполнить заданиє в игре кросаут
sicnuwocnwidbrice1 avatar

sicnuwocnwidbrice1

July 17, 2020 at 05:37 PM

неа дуже легко
Okacha06 avatar

Okacha06

July 20, 2020 at 12:49 PM

you have to complete 10 matches then limit goes to 20 then complete 5 more and take a screenshot and send it to gamehag
gaborakos94 avatar

gaborakos94

July 20, 2020 at 01:26 PM

Sziasztok angolok
moonstear avatar

moonstear

July 20, 2020 at 04:25 PM

Sami12321 avatar

Sami12321

July 20, 2020 at 07:33 PM

You did it wrong man you need to take it right the screenshot
runti38 avatar

runti38

July 21, 2020 at 03:56 AM

Same, but 1 task was accepted when i tried second time. Idk how it works :sweat_smile:

antiloparandom13 avatar

antiloparandom13

July 22, 2020 at 03:16 PM

I did it two times and nothing, I contacted support and then sent screenshot...nothing. I don't know what to do now, my screenshot has everything they want and is clearly visible. Anyone same and they accepted? Pls help.
cosminar avatar

cosminar

July 23, 2020 at 12:51 AM

yes i like the game

