Task 1 Crossout

ToxicRageMario How can I screenshot 15 win? I can only 10 beacuse only 10 matches the the history.

RobertStefan12 what first task ?





Borec481CZ Are you guys bulky? in the first task, there is a task to take a picture with 15 battles win, but you cant as said ToxicrageMan



steven_durnin Profile > Medals, then you'll see the 10 one, if you hover over the next one it will say 15/100 :)

Although I did this & it got declined, so no idea, might be worth to have it in window mode to get time & date in, it's what I did for my 2nd one hoping it will get accepted



benlolo The same happend to me, but i contacted support and they accepted my task. Try contacting them, it's usally pretty quick.

Chaze117 Where I can contact the support ?

terminal98hun i've got 47 wins, and the gamehag didn't accept XD

MaatGrow How can I screenshot 15 win?





Yusuf_ozsoy Profile > Medals, then you'll see the 10 one, if you hover over the next one it will say 15/100



Vavan1237_Top_BS всем привет а сложно виполнить заданиє в игре кросаут

sicnuwocnwidbrice1 неа дуже легко

Okacha06 you have to complete 10 matches then limit goes to 20 then complete 5 more and take a screenshot and send it to gamehag

Sami12321 You did it wrong man you need to take it right the screenshot



runti38 Same, but 1 task was accepted when i tried second time. Idk how it works :sweat_smile:





antiloparandom13 I did it two times and nothing, I contacted support and then sent screenshot...nothing. I don't know what to do now, my screenshot has everything they want and is clearly visible. Anyone same and they accepted? Pls help.