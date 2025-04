This game is suck

Ardat14 The walking dead season 2

Bunnysocute4093 REEEEE I'm here to level up so close just a few more to level 3

SummerDoggo oh no the game sucks

leoninjo yeah it sucks

Brody0413 The game is crash all time

Robobobo78 It is not the game but ur device

kogi69 New walking dead

Yr4653 Yeah lol Brawl stars better than clash games.

umut477 I dont know what can I say..