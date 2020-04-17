Type of games that you like

Hey, me and my friend are gonna make a game but we don't know what kind of game so could you comment on what games you like and maybe we'll make that.
attack on titan and some SCP games
I like shooters and story games.
I feel like story games are easy to make so we'll probably create a game similar to the normal elevator but take away the elevator part
I enjoy arsenal and piggy! Piggy bc it actually has different gameplay to other story games, good story and arsenal bc it is well made, also bc they aren’t pay to win
piggy is just granny but in roblox
I like to play survival,horror,and something idk :p