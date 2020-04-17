Type of games that you like

skrt
GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 01:22 PM

Hey, me and my friend are gonna make a game but we don't know what kind of game so could you comment on what games you like and maybe we'll make that.
Amir8391 avatar

Amir8391

April 17, 2020 at 01:42 PM

attack on titan and some SCP games
jelleragnarok1 avatar

jelleragnarok1

April 17, 2020 at 01:57 PM

I like shooters and story games.
GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 04:12 PM

I feel like story games are easy to make so we'll probably create a game similar to the normal elevator but take away the elevator part
ImBadWithUsernames avatar

ImBadWithUsernames

April 17, 2020 at 04:50 PM

I enjoy arsenal and piggy! Piggy bc it actually has different gameplay to other story games, good story and arsenal bc it is well made, also bc they aren’t pay to win
LaLaPerish avatar

LaLaPerish

April 17, 2020 at 07:15 PM

I like Bloxburg
Biraj26B avatar

Biraj26B

April 17, 2020 at 07:16 PM

Some rpg games
jelleragnarok1 avatar

jelleragnarok1

April 17, 2020 at 11:22 PM

piggy is just granny but in roblox
Guest30481 avatar

Guest30481

April 18, 2020 at 11:16 AM

I like to play survival,horror,and something idk :p
