Type of games that you like

GoldGamer132 Hey, me and my friend are gonna make a game but we don't know what kind of game so could you comment on what games you like and maybe we'll make that.

Amir8391 attack on titan and some SCP games

jelleragnarok1 I like shooters and story games.

GoldGamer132 I feel like story games are easy to make so we'll probably create a game similar to the normal elevator but take away the elevator part

ImBadWithUsernames I enjoy arsenal and piggy! Piggy bc it actually has different gameplay to other story games, good story and arsenal bc it is well made, also bc they aren’t pay to win

LaLaPerish I like Bloxburg

Biraj26B Some rpg games

jelleragnarok1 piggy is just granny but in roblox