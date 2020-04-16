skrt
How do i prove that im lvl 5

Asthma_gamehag1 avatar

Asthma_gamehag1

April 16, 2020 at 11:54 PM

when i try to send a screenshot it gets denied idk why i send a screenshot of the unclocking thing in the profile section.
robotshaz avatar

robotshaz

April 17, 2020 at 03:41 AM

I was wondering the same thing yesterday. I took a screenshot of the page that showed the milestone of containers unlocked. apparently you unlock containers when you reach level 5.. I'm still waiting to hear whether or not my screenshot was good enough. If not I could get up the stat page that shows I have had 7 battles and that. It would take 7 battles to reach level 5 normally i think.
Timothy666 avatar

Timothy666

April 17, 2020 at 11:05 AM

I too am wondering how, I sent a picture of my game with containers unlocked but it got denied. So are there any more things that show that you are a player with an account lvl 5?
perfecto_Zeus avatar

perfecto_Zeus

April 17, 2020 at 12:47 PM

Good game recomend :)
Asthma_gamehag1 avatar

Asthma_gamehag1

April 17, 2020 at 12:56 PM

when i send a picture of the milestone thing it gets declined
TheBigBoss123 avatar

TheBigBoss123

April 23, 2020 at 05:27 PM

#Metoo I too have been rejected
slawi20 avatar

slawi20

April 23, 2020 at 05:32 PM

Anybodt resolve problem? We will be happy if anybody from "bosses"talk about rejecting 1000% finished task. This is unfair and need to speak with us
rockvie avatar

rockvie

April 23, 2020 at 05:34 PM

Pretty good game
TheBigBoss123 avatar

TheBigBoss123

April 23, 2020 at 11:52 PM

Yeah this is good
