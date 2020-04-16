Have Roblox bots started to disappear?

Edfas

Nah, bots have not at all started to disappear. They are still just as frequent in any game. Most of the old type of bots arent around any more as technology has advanced along with programming. So some "players" you interact with are possibly bots. For exmaple a player that looks kinda new that doesnt chat or very little and moves around seemingly random or lack of brain is a type of bot some use.



