Why would you play this game?

Yash5 Why people why? Why are you guys playing this game lol. This game is completely made for kuds. Do you want to farn in games as well now. Lol. Tell me bruh

darindarwin i dont know man.

Kemal0707 The game is bad?

OlSuity i suppose some people enjoy games differently in some way

Tami04Hun I play this game and thin I rate 5 stars. But maybe be 4 stars because my phone is iphone... Xd

PLAYER78877 QUESTO GIOCO E PER I MOCCIOSI MEGLIO FORTNITE





PLAYER78877 SCHIFO DI GIOCO

robux123prnv i dont know...........

Shilpi1 This game is fun, just like gamehag, I play this game regularly :D

kkushagra I don't play but this game looks cute :D , also kids play Fortnite as well so maybe they wanna try something new

AMIRxKB9 I haven't even seen the gamepley of this game lol.

The game name sounds like a facebook exclusive farming simulator.

Robloxgamingdeniel i can say i tried on my alt gmail to log in and then i lost it. My little farmies is hacking i think

Kr1sz12 the only reason it is on gamehag is because there are little to none people playing it and they need to boost their numbers. Go on, gamehag, decrease my level again. Just because you will decrease my level wont stop me from stating the facts and logic. The site is ridden with corrupt moderators and devs who cant take even the slightest criticism.

Rishy1001 this is a good game, i recommend to play it if you have the spare time to do it

technoarmor i dont know lol





pranav811 I hate this game.LOL

Skorkhina I play cause this is game for my son. I play with hima and for his age 5 is good.

jennydith_dela_cruz I don't really like this game