unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Why would you play this game?

Yash5 avatar

Yash5

April 16, 2020 at 02:27 PM

Why people why? Why are you guys playing this game lol. This game is completely made for kuds. Do you want to farn in games as well now. Lol. Tell me bruh
darindarwin avatar

darindarwin

April 16, 2020 at 02:41 PM

i dont know man.
Kemal0707 avatar

Kemal0707

April 16, 2020 at 04:15 PM

The game is bad?
OlSuity avatar

OlSuity

April 24, 2020 at 08:54 AM

i suppose some people enjoy games differently in some way
Tami04Hun avatar

Tami04Hun

April 25, 2020 at 12:37 PM

I play this game and thin I rate 5 stars. But maybe be 4 stars because my phone is iphone... Xd
PLAYER78877 avatar

PLAYER78877

April 25, 2020 at 05:18 PM

QUESTO GIOCO E PER I MOCCIOSI MEGLIO FORTNITE

PLAYER78877 avatar

PLAYER78877

April 26, 2020 at 01:57 PM

SCHIFO DI GIOCO
robux123prnv avatar

robux123prnv

May 18, 2021 at 10:09 PM

i dont know...........
Shilpi1 avatar

Shilpi1

May 19, 2021 at 12:15 AM

This game is fun, just like gamehag, I play this game regularly :D
kkushagra avatar

kkushagra

May 19, 2021 at 12:18 AM

I don't play but this game looks cute :D , also kids play Fortnite as well so maybe they wanna try something new
AMIRxKB9 avatar

AMIRxKB9

May 30, 2021 at 03:06 AM

I haven't even seen the gamepley of this game lol.
The game name sounds like a facebook exclusive farming simulator.
Robloxgamingdeniel avatar

Robloxgamingdeniel

June 20, 2021 at 11:06 AM

i can say i tried on my alt gmail to log in and then i lost it. My little farmies is hacking i think
Kr1sz12 avatar

Kr1sz12

July 22, 2021 at 07:52 PM

the only reason it is on gamehag is because there are little to none people playing it and they need to boost their numbers. Go on, gamehag, decrease my level again. Just because you will decrease my level wont stop me from stating the facts and logic. The site is ridden with corrupt moderators and devs who cant take even the slightest criticism.
Rishy1001 avatar

Rishy1001

July 30, 2021 at 02:53 PM

this is a good game, i recommend to play it if you have the spare time to do it
technoarmor avatar

technoarmor

August 24, 2021 at 03:15 PM

i dont know lol

pranav811 avatar

pranav811

September 1, 2021 at 08:31 AM

I hate this game.LOL
Skorkhina avatar

Skorkhina

October 9, 2021 at 07:19 PM

I play cause this is game for my son. I play with hima and for his age 5 is good.
jennydith_dela_cruz avatar

jennydith_dela_cruz

February 19, 2022 at 12:48 AM

I don't really like this game
Royaltydiamon avatar

Royaltydiamon

February 23, 2022 at 06:25 AM

It is an okay game If your are bored and have some free time on your hands. :/
Why would you play this game? - My Little Farmies Forum on Gamehag