Old Roblox: Was it better?

coolsholl avatar

coolsholl

April 16, 2020 at 07:53 AM

in my opinion, old roblox was better, not too old but around 2015/2016 was best in my opinion
Dasuperturtle avatar

Dasuperturtle

April 16, 2020 at 08:01 AM

I agree 2016
EbonyMeow avatar

EbonyMeow

April 16, 2020 at 01:03 PM

Yeah same. Now Roblox has less promocodes for us to redeem stuff.
run_hadi avatar

run_hadi

April 16, 2020 at 01:30 PM

yeah i like old roblox and i like tix :)
robloxoynayannet avatar

robloxoynayannet

April 16, 2020 at 01:36 PM

Everbody wants guests and tix. Who doesn't?
Dasuperturtle avatar

Dasuperturtle

April 16, 2020 at 02:50 PM

yeah



Ahmettunay1 avatar

Ahmettunay1

April 16, 2020 at 02:54 PM

mer haba D
SabanSabanski avatar

SabanSabanski

April 16, 2020 at 02:55 PM

roblox now is so much worse, before in 2016 we had proper chat censoring, now its all just downhill :sad_face:
Ihsosoyundaa12 avatar

Ihsosoyundaa12

April 16, 2020 at 02:55 PM

well we had TIX and more good things..but roblox removed them..
2Randomm avatar

2Randomm

April 16, 2020 at 03:13 PM

Back then, there was tix, guests, roblox didn't push you to buy their robux, there were more people before who were nice- but there was more people in general-, actually useful chat tagging, and everyone was fun 'n' happy, rip roblox
Tam01 avatar

Tam01

April 17, 2020 at 02:10 AM

Yes
Filip2222 avatar

Filip2222

April 17, 2020 at 02:32 AM

i liked roblox around 2008-2011 because there were less people

Booca_ avatar

Booca_

April 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM

Roblox dont really care about players. They removed tix for a better income Now u will find catalog items more than 65 million robux Have a good day
herekle avatar

herekle

April 17, 2020 at 03:25 AM

roblox was better before they removed tix tbh
coolsholl avatar

coolsholl

April 17, 2020 at 03:26 AM

yeah very true tix was the best
therealpenya avatar

therealpenya

April 17, 2020 at 04:36 AM

yeah roblox its best
NarenMG avatar

NarenMG

April 17, 2020 at 06:54 AM

yes especially the egg hunt
dryavin_brylle avatar

dryavin_brylle

April 17, 2020 at 08:59 AM

add mi in roblox arsenal
dryavin_brylle avatar

dryavin_brylle

April 17, 2020 at 09:00 AM

add mi in riblox

