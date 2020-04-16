Old Roblox: Was it better?

in my opinion, old roblox was better, not too old but around 2015/2016 was best in my opinion
Yeah same. Now Roblox has less promocodes for us to redeem stuff.
yeah i like old roblox and i like tix :)
Everbody wants guests and tix. Who doesn't?
roblox now is so much worse, before in 2016 we had proper chat censoring, now its all just downhill :sad_face:
well we had TIX and more good things..but roblox removed them..
Back then, there was tix, guests, roblox didn't push you to buy their robux, there were more people before who were nice- but there was more people in general-, actually useful chat tagging, and everyone was fun 'n' happy, rip roblox
i liked roblox around 2008-2011 because there were less people
Roblox dont really care about players.
They removed tix for a better income
Now u will find catalog items more than 65 million robux
Have a good day
roblox was better before they removed tix tbh
yeah very true tix was the best
yes especially the egg hunt