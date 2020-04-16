Old Roblox: Was it better?

coolsholl in my opinion, old roblox was better, not too old but around 2015/2016 was best in my opinion

Dasuperturtle I agree 2016

EbonyMeow Yeah same. Now Roblox has less promocodes for us to redeem stuff.

run_hadi yeah i like old roblox and i like tix :)



robloxoynayannet Everbody wants guests and tix. Who doesn't?

Dasuperturtle yeah









Ahmettunay1 mer haba D

SabanSabanski roblox now is so much worse, before in 2016 we had proper chat censoring, now its all just downhill :sad_face:

Ihsosoyundaa12 well we had TIX and more good things..but roblox removed them..

2Randomm Back then, there was tix, guests, roblox didn't push you to buy their robux, there were more people before who were nice- but there was more people in general-, actually useful chat tagging, and everyone was fun 'n' happy, rip roblox

Tam01 Yes

Filip2222 i liked roblox around 2008-2011 because there were less people





Booca_ Roblox dont really care about players. They removed tix for a better income Now u will find catalog items more than 65 million robux Have a good day

herekle roblox was better before they removed tix tbh

coolsholl yeah very true tix was the best

therealpenya yeah roblox its best

NarenMG yes especially the egg hunt

