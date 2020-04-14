Is PUBG MOBILE as good as the PUBG version on pc?

I want to know if pubg mobile is like the original version of pc
no not pc version is much better
Pc is much better as there is less bots in the Pc version
as you now pubg created a new version of the game called pubg lite which runs on low graphics pc's
the thing is most people dont want to lose their skins so they just forget about it and the game kinda lost its popularity after a few weeks
