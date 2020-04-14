finnhoyer
Is PUBG MOBILE as good as the PUBG version on pc?

Oresti37 avatar

Oresti37

April 14, 2020 at 04:49 PM

I want to know if pubg mobile is like the original version of pc
UzunU avatar

UzunU

April 16, 2020 at 11:28 PM

no not pc version is much better
MelificeX avatar

MelificeX

April 17, 2020 at 02:40 AM

Pc is much better as there is less bots in the Pc version
herekle avatar

herekle

April 17, 2020 at 03:45 AM

as you now pubg created a new version of the game called pubg lite which runs on low graphics pc's
the thing is most people dont want to lose their skins so they just forget about it and the game kinda lost its popularity after a few weeks

mustafa_darsh avatar

mustafa_darsh

April 17, 2020 at 05:42 AM

جهاز الكمبيوتر أفضل بكثير حيث يوجد عدد أقل من الروبوتات في إصدار الكمبيوتر

mustafa_darsh avatar

mustafa_darsh

April 17, 2020 at 05:42 AM

بما أنك الآن أنشأت إصدارًا جديدًا من اللعبة يسمى pubg lite والذي يعمل على أجهزة كمبيوتر ذات رسومات منخفضة ،
فإن الشيء هو أن معظم الناس لا يريدون أن يفقدوا جلودهم ، لذا ينسون الأمر فقط ، وفقدت اللعبة شعبيتها بعد بضعة أسابيع
bhupesh36 avatar

bhupesh36

April 17, 2020 at 03:46 PM

nah nah nah nah nah
