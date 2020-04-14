Atia
Your favourite map in the Active Map Pool?

ScythianTrading avatar

ScythianTrading

April 14, 2020 at 10:22 AM

What's yours? Mine is Dust II
FluteMaster69 avatar

FluteMaster69

April 14, 2020 at 11:01 AM

I categorized it so that you can understand my opinion on these maps
1) Mirage
-normal 3 lane map
-equally balanced map for both the T side and CT side (before used to be CT sided but now there is a bench near Lower mid connector)
2) Inferno
-has 2 mids near A site, and only 1 route to B site for T's (I'm not including the CT spawn route as Lurking is a different matter)
-One of the most unique competitive map to feature chickens
3) Nuke
-Bombsite below each other
-T side and CT side has been equally balanced with the recent update
-The Hardest map considered by many pros so if you have good communication with your team, you have more chances to win because hearing is key in this map as it will give you a huge advantage if you can hear your opponents movement
4) Overpass
-There is no Mid in both Bomb sites only 2 main routes on both bombsites
-CT has many areas where they can hold sites from T has many areas where they can attack from so both these factors cancel out each others which produces an equally balanced map
5) Train
-due to the recent skybox changes, there are many more opportunities for nade spots which can give the T side an upper hand
-was a heavily CT sided Map until the skyboxes were fixed so nades in this map is very crucial as it can be one of the main deciding factors of defeat or victory

(dust 2 is too main stream for me)
Netzi21 avatar

Netzi21

April 14, 2020 at 12:03 PM

Mirage , its just soo good for teamplay
CYBORx avatar

CYBORx

April 14, 2020 at 12:26 PM

I prefer Mirage
Asteroid2802 avatar

Asteroid2802

April 14, 2020 at 12:55 PM

dust 2 then mirage
mitri095 avatar

mitri095

April 14, 2020 at 02:02 PM

Nuke is nice
