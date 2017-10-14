Стоит ли играть в эту игру?

Majd Majd
Majd Majd
Gem7
hanfred
hanfred
Gem40
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem196
Atia
Atia
Gem393
Kacper Kulczewski
Kacper Kulczewski
Gem10
Kara Hazar
Kara Hazar
Gem30
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem208
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
sonu Biswal
sonu Biswal
Gem32
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem323
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
Thu Htet Aung
Thu Htet Aung
Gem112
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem7
Rain

Gem311

adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: what's up man
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: ....
adept rank iconLes Briacins: wsh
novice rank icondibilovich2007: hi
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: dem.pferd.heisst.horst: 1fae0 emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconaugustin er sort: Mind Blown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconClaudio Cuello: :)
novice rank iconJay hardstyles: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem152 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconZega Aristide: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

36

0/160

Back to Goodgame Empire forum

Стоит ли играть в эту игру?

Pasha00 avatar

Pasha00

October 14, 2017 at 09:29 PM

НУ да игра хорошая!

nikitos1734 avatar

nikitos1734

April 6, 2018 at 12:50 PM

Не очень

nikitos1734 avatar

nikitos1734

April 6, 2018 at 12:50 PM

так
nikitos1734 avatar

nikitos1734

April 6, 2018 at 12:50 PM


хороша
SERIOUSINJURY avatar

SERIOUSINJURY

May 15, 2018 at 07:49 PM

На сколько от 1 до 10 хороша?
arslan12 avatar

arslan12

June 13, 2018 at 01:25 PM

На сколько от 1 до 10 хороша? 5
dwd0qvrcptyq avatar

dwd0qvrcptyq

September 20, 2018 at 03:17 AM

Можно попробовать
Rom4ik20 avatar

Rom4ik20

February 24, 2019 at 12:47 PM

Нет, не играй! Графика отстой, сразу же удалил! Не советую...
banch1k avatar

banch1k

February 24, 2019 at 12:53 PM

конечно стоит, игра огонь (сарказм)
banch1k avatar

banch1k

February 24, 2019 at 12:53 PM

на самом деле игра шлак
dolgovski12012009 avatar

dolgovski12012009

December 27, 2019 at 12:15 AM

хз ктр знает
lolsoftak111 avatar

lolsoftak111

January 4, 2020 at 02:14 AM

ваще крутяк играй брат на здоровье
Hardl1yof avatar

Hardl1yof

January 4, 2020 at 02:34 AM

Вххаха крутяк игрушка
Den_95 avatar

Den_95

January 4, 2020 at 03:20 AM

Я низнаю я лади левела написаль

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Стоит ли играть в эту игру? on Goodgame Empire Forum on Gamehag