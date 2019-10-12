best games? pls answer

so i was wondering because i dont really have something to play so i would like too know what u guys think the best games are?. :)...thanks
For me personally It’s league of Legends and Minecraft.. And for mobile games I like Super Star fish and Line Farm
For me Grand theft auto five, counter strike hlobal offensive, minecraft. And mobile games clash royale and geometry dash.
if u asked me i will say Dota 2, divil may cry 5, sakiro shadow dia twice
dota2 csgo world of warcraft
thanks alot i`ll check em out. ;)
Minecraft, most rpg's, MMos I like too many games lol