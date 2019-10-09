Why is gta 3 bad?

Tapwaterr Let me know here

aidenpearce001 GTA 3 was never a bad game. It depends on personal preferences. If you don't like it, leave it.

TheAssassin047 It was never bad. It was the GTA that started it all.

petyasan Bad?! nononono, i think its a very fun game! :)

pog_skins Its not a bad game to be honest it only has outdated graphics

costache_florin1 It ain't bad, it's probably the best game, he set the gaming zone to a new level

randommmm gta 3 not bad for old. if you are play gta v or gta IV this gta 3 like a retro 8 bit game hahah