Rain

Gem124

unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
Why is gta 3 bad?

Tapwaterr avatar

Tapwaterr

October 9, 2019 at 09:33 PM

Let me know here
aidenpearce001 avatar

aidenpearce001

October 9, 2019 at 09:37 PM

GTA 3 was never a bad game. It depends on personal preferences. If you don't like it, leave it.
001amar001 avatar

001amar001

April 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM

gta 3 licens key

TheAssassin047 avatar

TheAssassin047

April 8, 2021 at 11:02 PM

It was never bad. It was the GTA that started it all.
Rohan8030 avatar

Rohan8030

April 13, 2021 at 09:56 PM

no bad for this

petyasan avatar

petyasan

April 13, 2021 at 11:18 PM

Bad?! nononono, i think its a very fun game! :)
pog_skins avatar

pog_skins

April 14, 2021 at 04:23 PM

Its not a bad game to be honest it only has outdated graphics
costache_florin1 avatar

costache_florin1

April 14, 2021 at 10:08 PM

It ain't bad, it's probably the best game, he set the gaming zone to a new level
randommmm avatar

randommmm

April 17, 2021 at 09:52 PM

gta 3 not bad for old. if you are play gta v or gta IV this gta 3 like a retro 8 bit game hahah
Cornelims avatar

Cornelims

April 19, 2021 at 04:03 PM

for it time it was not bad at all , plus it's old so what do you expect?
