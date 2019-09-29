How long have you been playing roblox?

Flamethrower391 Ive started playing roblox in 2010 back then i was a guest, 4 years later a created a roblox account called flamethrower391.

lickmysweat I started in 2018 which isn't that long, I wasn't even born in 2006 so-

girlcatgamer i started playing since 2016 so like 3 years?

ImSmart281 I Started In Like 2010 Or something idk

ImSmart281 I Know I Was Kinda Young

vaaclav123123 yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes





LegendOfStan 5 years



amgad_hassan from 2016 so 3 years

WindTerr Started from 2014 so 5 years





BingBong123 I started it in 2016 because I was bored and I heard of this game a little bit...