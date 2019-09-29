Rain

How long have you been playing roblox?

Flamethrower391 avatar

Flamethrower391

September 29, 2019 at 02:29 AM

Ive started playing roblox in 2010 back then i was a guest, 4 years later a created a roblox account called flamethrower391.
lickmysweat avatar

lickmysweat

September 29, 2019 at 11:07 AM

I started in 2018 which isn't that long, I wasn't even born in 2006 so-
girlcatgamer avatar

girlcatgamer

September 29, 2019 at 02:46 PM

i started playing since 2016 so like 3 years?
ImSmart281 avatar

ImSmart281

September 29, 2019 at 08:03 PM

I Started In Like 2010 Or something idk
ImSmart281 avatar

ImSmart281

September 29, 2019 at 08:03 PM

I Know I Was Kinda Young
vaaclav123123 avatar

vaaclav123123

September 29, 2019 at 08:06 PM

yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes

LegendOfStan avatar

LegendOfStan

September 29, 2019 at 10:33 PM

5 years
amgad_hassan avatar

amgad_hassan

October 9, 2019 at 03:29 PM

from 2016 so 3 years
WindTerr avatar

WindTerr

October 9, 2019 at 04:25 PM

Started from 2014 so 5 years

BingBong123 avatar

BingBong123

October 9, 2019 at 04:27 PM

I started it in 2016 because I was bored and I heard of this game a little bit...
moomyuy avatar

moomyuy

October 9, 2019 at 05:56 PM

4 years 2015 i started an account and lost my first account after a year then i created another account it had been hacked earlier this year now my account is oldestepicgamer200
