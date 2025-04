Vikchuu

Look for anyone who hasn't played the game there is a few stuff I want to make clear for y'all. So basically the game was hella lit, but the progression in it didnt feel right, it was morle like of a world of tanks tech tree, which didnt really fit the ganre of the game (The Ancient Civilizations). It was lacking in all sorts of way, from design to game mechanics which were just annoying. The game could of had a brighter future if the devs ever have ever done a game like that before.