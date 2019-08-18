Rain

Is it a good game?

predatorgg790 avatar

predatorgg790

August 18, 2019 at 09:59 PM

What you guys think about this game
03VIC avatar

03VIC

December 5, 2019 at 06:11 AM

im bout try it simple
SaulinYT1 avatar

SaulinYT1

December 6, 2019 at 03:42 AM

What you guys think about this game
BlueLink avatar

BlueLink

December 6, 2019 at 05:53 AM

Not a fan, it takes a while to gain levels, lots of downtime.
D1NGD0NG avatar

D1NGD0NG

December 8, 2019 at 04:58 PM

I just did the tutorial/entry level and gave up. It's really slow and usually I don't mind graphics all that much but in this case; it's really ugly imho :/
youssef_seddiki avatar

youssef_seddiki

December 13, 2019 at 04:35 PM

So is this a good game to try it
RayFinn avatar

RayFinn

December 28, 2019 at 12:32 AM

For me,Star Trek online is not bad to play.
marv avatar

marv

January 27, 2020 at 04:54 PM

i have never tried before. looks cool.
triggered_dynamite avatar

triggered_dynamite

February 1, 2020 at 06:05 AM

I've completed 2 tasks so far and I'm already bored with the game. Gives gems but only do this if you dare as they always tell you to make a new account. I fixed this by contacting misty and telling her I already finished the task. Overall, it's basically a chore just to finish.
Saraphima avatar

Saraphima

February 1, 2020 at 11:40 AM

I like the game, but that might just be me. I'm a massive fan of Star Trek.
SuperCamradi avatar

SuperCamradi

February 9, 2020 at 12:49 AM

Its like World of Warcraft or something
hilmi1232 avatar

hilmi1232

April 19, 2020 at 11:43 AM

Brawl stars en iyi oyun bence
PrincesssAshleyy avatar

PrincesssAshleyy

April 19, 2020 at 10:35 PM

Interesting i guess..........
mehdiplay avatar

mehdiplay

April 21, 2020 at 05:27 AM

i hate this game it is unintresting
Jaleel569 avatar

Jaleel569

April 25, 2020 at 01:05 AM

I don't think so that Star Trak is a good game
zErenWinner avatar

zErenWinner

April 26, 2020 at 10:06 PM

Bu oyun hakkında ne düşünüyorsunuz
Hcvg avatar

Hcvg

April 28, 2020 at 03:28 PM

yeah
superviktor456 avatar

superviktor456

April 29, 2020 at 12:01 AM

The games looks cool so i will try it
KlayZeeClee avatar

KlayZeeClee

April 29, 2020 at 07:36 PM

this game is one of the best game
constelia avatar

constelia

April 29, 2020 at 09:45 PM

mis muy divertido y entretenido :D
Alexander0121 avatar

Alexander0121

April 30, 2020 at 08:56 AM

this game is cool i earned a lot froom it :D wooo
meeshiethefurry avatar

meeshiethefurry

May 5, 2020 at 04:09 AM

no. gameplay isn't the least bit interesting
markparki avatar

markparki

May 7, 2020 at 08:46 PM

cdhdbchxkdcbhkcb,jfbmucf
markparki avatar

markparki

May 7, 2020 at 08:46 PM

no. gameplay isn't the least bit interesting
TRYMEBITCH avatar

TRYMEBITCH

May 8, 2020 at 09:22 AM

yall think its good :clown:
