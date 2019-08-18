Is it a good game?

predatorgg790 What you guys think about this game

03VIC im bout try it simple

SaulinYT1 What you guys think about this game

BlueLink Not a fan, it takes a while to gain levels, lots of downtime.

D1NGD0NG I just did the tutorial/entry level and gave up. It's really slow and usually I don't mind graphics all that much but in this case; it's really ugly imho :/

youssef_seddiki So is this a good game to try it

RayFinn For me,Star Trek online is not bad to play.

marv i have never tried before. looks cool.

triggered_dynamite I've completed 2 tasks so far and I'm already bored with the game. Gives gems but only do this if you dare as they always tell you to make a new account. I fixed this by contacting misty and telling her I already finished the task. Overall, it's basically a chore just to finish.

Saraphima I like the game, but that might just be me. I'm a massive fan of Star Trek.

SuperCamradi Its like World of Warcraft or something

hilmi1232 Brawl stars en iyi oyun bence

PrincesssAshleyy Interesting i guess..........

mehdiplay i hate this game it is unintresting

Jaleel569 I don't think so that Star Trak is a good game

zErenWinner Bu oyun hakkında ne düşünüyorsunuz

Hcvg yeah

superviktor456 The games looks cool so i will try it

KlayZeeClee this game is one of the best game

constelia mis muy divertido y entretenido :D

Alexander0121 this game is cool i earned a lot froom it :D wooo

meeshiethefurry no. gameplay isn't the least bit interesting

