Is it a good game?

What you guys think about this game
What you guys think about this game
Not a fan, it takes a while to gain levels, lots of downtime.
I just did the tutorial/entry level and gave up. It's really slow and usually I don't mind graphics all that much but in this case; it's really ugly imho :/
So is this a good game to try it
For me,Star Trek online is not bad to play.
i have never tried before. looks cool.
I've completed 2 tasks so far and I'm already bored with the game. Gives gems but only do this if you dare as they always tell you to make a new account. I fixed this by contacting misty and telling her I already finished the task. Overall, it's basically a chore just to finish.
I like the game, but that might just be me. I'm a massive fan of Star Trek.
Its like World of Warcraft or something
Brawl stars en iyi oyun bence
Interesting i guess..........
i hate this game it is unintresting
I don't think so that Star Trak is a good game
Bu oyun hakkında ne düşünüyorsunuz
The games looks cool so i will try it
this game is one of the best game
mis muy divertido y entretenido :D
this game is cool i earned a lot froom it :D wooo
no. gameplay isn't the least bit interesting
no. gameplay isn't the least bit interesting
yall think its good :clown: