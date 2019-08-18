Rain

Overwatch - how to improve your aim

IlayDavid avatar

IlayDavid

August 18, 2019 at 05:41 PM

One of the most important mechanical skills in overwatch and any other FPS game, is the aim.
So, how can you improve your aim quickly?
Every hero in overwatch uses a other aiming skill.


There are three main types of aiming:
1.Instinct shooting
2.Flick shot.
3.Tracking shot.
Feeling confused? don't worry, you will understand everything after reading this article. 


Image result for overwatch



Instinct shooting

Sometimes, after a long time playing a game, you may feel that you are shooting automatically without thinking.
This is called "Instinct shooting". this is the main aim type that the pros use. they played so much time, that their brain can instantly react when they see an enemy.
How to develop this skill? their is no way to develop that skill other than playing a lot and practicing.

Heroes who are based on instincts : Zenyatta, Moira, Baptiste, Ana, Reaper, Doomfist, Genji, Brigitte, Junkrat.

Image result for moira



Flick shot

The flick shot is the skill of moving your reticle from the center of the screen to the side of the screen, then shooting and bringing the reticle back to the center. the flick shot is an important skill to learn to fully control your reticle movement.
How to develop this skill? there are many ways to train this skill. the best way to develop it is by going to https://aiming.pro and start practicing there.
Don't want to use a site? fine. there is the second best way.  take two heavy objects and a ruler. put them 4 cm from each other and place your mouse between them.
now place your mouse near the right object and flick the mouse left and shoot,after that flick your mouse back to the right object. this should build your muscle memory and will let you flick without the objects after practicing for some time with the objects.

Heroes who are based on flicks mainly: McCree, Widowmaker, Hanzo, Mercy, Sigma, Ashe, Lucio, Roadhog, Reinhardt, Pharah, Torbjorn.

Image result for mccree



Tracking

Tracking is the method of locking your reticle on a moving object as it moves.
How do you train this method? enter the practice range and pick one of the tracking heroes. go upstairs and there you should find a bot that moves from side to side. try to shoot him while he moves as accurate as possible. there are more moving bots that move in a pattern that make them hard to hit. but first try to hit 100% of your shots on the basic bot.

Heroes who are based on tracking: Bastion, D.Va, Mei, Orisa, Winston, Tracer, Symmetra , Sombra, Soldier:76, Zarya, Wrecking ball. 
 
Image result for Soldier 76


Aim isn't everything. you'll need some understanding of the game to be a better player.
Remember : "practice makes PERFECT" know the maps, and know your role in the team.

Good luck!




Note: the heroes are subjected into groups by their abilities and not only their main fire.









spaghettit avatar

spaghettit

August 18, 2019 at 06:31 PM

yes i am pro shooter now
spaghettit avatar

spaghettit

August 18, 2019 at 06:32 PM

thanks so much
meeen avatar

meeen

August 18, 2019 at 06:58 PM

thank you very much
BeastHypers avatar

BeastHypers

August 19, 2019 at 06:46 PM

Thanks for the this helpful but i don't it i already play overwatch about 1000 hour so you don't have to tell me but you can tell another people thats are new to overwatch
skillykiller avatar

skillykiller

August 19, 2019 at 06:47 PM

Ye boii now i can wreck em weebs
zolibacsi avatar

zolibacsi

August 19, 2019 at 06:54 PM

good advice
Duva9999 avatar

Duva9999

August 19, 2019 at 07:30 PM

thank you

Duva9999 avatar

Duva9999

August 19, 2019 at 07:30 PM

I like your post

kursatknife avatar

kursatknife

October 16, 2019 at 04:24 AM

Thanks for that good advices
Progamersvk avatar

Progamersvk

October 18, 2019 at 11:03 PM

I like your post its verry helpfull
Ryanmello07 avatar

Ryanmello07

October 19, 2019 at 11:10 AM

Me bad at aiming
sagesseariyanto avatar

sagesseariyanto

October 20, 2019 at 06:21 PM

go to training and use the bots to practive your aim
sagesseariyanto avatar

sagesseariyanto

October 20, 2019 at 06:22 PM

find the best sensitivity
Arotic avatar

Arotic

October 20, 2019 at 10:43 PM

Cool post!
Kelesh avatar

Kelesh

October 21, 2019 at 03:09 AM

just download aimtastic and train your aim
Tomi101 avatar

Tomi101

October 27, 2019 at 01:39 AM

Good post for new players.
yoshiko1 avatar

yoshiko1

October 27, 2019 at 02:30 AM

Hi, im a grandmaster battle mercy main.
Delibalta avatar

Delibalta

October 31, 2019 at 08:40 PM

s, after a long time playing a g
ficawow123 avatar

ficawow123

November 1, 2019 at 11:47 AM

wow hooww that rank

ficawow123 avatar

ficawow123

November 1, 2019 at 11:48 AM

Can u help me with that?
Skull92 avatar

Skull92

November 1, 2019 at 01:16 PM

ty

Skull92 avatar

Skull92

November 1, 2019 at 01:16 PM

u rlly helped me
Skull92 avatar

Skull92

November 1, 2019 at 01:16 PM

jk u dont have overwatch

Skull92 avatar

Skull92

November 1, 2019 at 01:17 PM

i dont have overwatch

