I don't know why my articles are being rejected

batmanofrivia It says "rejected by users" but I don't know for what. It's not plagerism of anything nor was it spam.

boskeosg Maybe someone don't like your article.

Sebastian50 Make your articles interesting to read by adding some pictures, search for grammer mistakes and word errors, separate the texts with some bold topics and...

aidenpearce001 Few of my articles were rejected in the past because of some spammers like to click on thebutton. Their articles don't get accepted, so they don't want ours to be accepted either.

therealelizabeth @aidenpearce007 Cannot agree more

SuperHulkbanner huh some people just so stupid





Marcosq I need to get to level 3

Sulimen This is why its best to leave this at the hands of actual moderators, not the community, especially when voting articles gets you rewarded. This leaves an exploitative climate where something like voting for articles waiting for approval will not be used as its meant to be since users won't care and just want their points.

Sulimen The other funny thing is that when you delete a comment of yours in here, you get deducted a couple of XP. This kinda encourages people to spam more since them deleting their own comments gets met with a penality.

AlmaIralPt It is not easy to be accepted.

Hellotamday I hate the people vote spam for my article

hellololol don't give up!

Zemyy You should talk to the stuff mate

dixie_lane_sampson If you write about something in your article does it have to be related to gamehag...or can it be about anything?

Bjobjokke @dixie_lane_sampson it doesn't need to be related to gamehag, however it does have to be about gaming or have a some connection to gaming



squidwaldoward its just people reject it becuase they get SG if they are with majority's opinion

