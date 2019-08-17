hanfred
I don't know why my articles are being rejected

batmanofrivia avatar

batmanofrivia

August 17, 2019 at 09:57 PM

It says "rejected by users" but I don't know for what. It's not plagerism of anything nor was it spam.
boskeosg avatar

boskeosg

August 17, 2019 at 10:29 PM

Maybe someone don't like your article.
Sebastian50 avatar

Sebastian50

August 18, 2019 at 12:26 AM

Make your articles interesting to read by adding some pictures, search for grammer mistakes and word errors, separate the texts with some bold topics and...
aidenpearce001 avatar

aidenpearce001

August 18, 2019 at 08:11 AM

Few of my articles were rejected in the past because of some spammers like to click on the YES button. Their articles don't get accepted, so they don't want ours to be accepted either.
therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 18, 2019 at 08:35 AM

@aidenpearce007 Cannot agree more
SuperHulkbanner avatar

SuperHulkbanner

August 28, 2019 at 06:44 AM

huh some people just so stupid

Marcosq avatar

Marcosq

August 28, 2019 at 07:38 AM

I need to get to level 3
Sulimen avatar

Sulimen

August 29, 2019 at 05:41 PM

This is why its best to leave this at the hands of actual moderators, not the community, especially when voting articles gets you rewarded. This leaves an exploitative climate where something like voting for articles waiting for approval will not be used as its meant to be since users won't care and just want their points.
Sulimen avatar

Sulimen

August 29, 2019 at 05:45 PM

The other funny thing is that when you delete a comment of yours in here, you get deducted a couple of XP. This kinda encourages people to spam more since them deleting their own comments gets met with a penality.
AlmaIralPt avatar

AlmaIralPt

August 29, 2019 at 05:54 PM

It is not easy to be accepted.
dodoization avatar

dodoization

August 29, 2019 at 05:55 PM

ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ AND NOW I KNOW THE ABC NEXT TIME YOU WILL SING WITH ME@!!!!

audomari_csgocasescom avatar

audomari_csgocasescom

August 29, 2019 at 06:18 PM

3. seviye isteyebilir
Mywish123 avatar

Mywish123

August 29, 2019 at 06:42 PM

Hey.. I have completed the task in rise of kingdom troop level 2..but I didnt get seol gems.. Does anybody know about it?
Hellotamday avatar

Hellotamday

September 3, 2019 at 07:46 PM

I hate the people vote spam for my article
hellololol avatar

hellololol

September 23, 2019 at 09:56 PM

don't give up!
safwan3519 avatar

safwan3519

September 23, 2019 at 10:58 PM

Oh my name is
Zemyy avatar

Zemyy

September 24, 2019 at 01:21 AM

You should talk to the stuff mate
dixie_lane_sampson avatar

dixie_lane_sampson

September 24, 2019 at 01:26 AM

If you write about something in your article does it have to be related to gamehag...or can it be about anything?
Malixmbae avatar

Malixmbae

September 24, 2019 at 01:44 AM

Nope
Bjobjokke avatar

Bjobjokke

September 24, 2019 at 02:07 AM

@dixie_lane_sampson it doesn't need to be related to gamehag, however it does have to be about gaming or have a some connection to gaming
squidwaldoward avatar

squidwaldoward

September 24, 2019 at 02:40 AM

its just people reject it becuase they get SG if they are with majority's opinion
Madshayan avatar

Madshayan

September 24, 2019 at 09:39 AM

They are just kids nvm
playwithtanish avatar

playwithtanish

September 24, 2019 at 12:39 PM

LOL:stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye:
cgdg avatar

cgdg

September 25, 2019 at 12:41 AM

yea h true

cgdg avatar

cgdg

September 25, 2019 at 12:41 AM

it akways been like thaT
