Rain

Gem119

novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

29

0/160

Back to General Discussions

Is it my level that makes skins unavailable?

therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 17, 2019 at 09:04 PM

Would they be available after reaching lvl3?
Louisejack23 avatar

Louisejack23

August 17, 2019 at 11:43 PM

Hiso how thia work
Isacogamer11 avatar

Isacogamer11

August 18, 2019 at 12:28 AM

mi nivel es bajo
Isacogamer11 avatar

Isacogamer11

August 18, 2019 at 12:29 AM

experiencia 1%
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 18, 2019 at 03:45 AM

Whether they are available at level 3 or before (which I don't know), I don't think that's the only reason, since for other rewards they say we have to get lvl 3.

In other words, there must be another reason, hiding the "you must be level 3" message if that's a requirement.

nigelle_ruiz avatar

nigelle_ruiz

August 18, 2019 at 07:03 AM

GIVE ME ROBUX PLSS

nigelle_ruiz avatar

nigelle_ruiz

August 18, 2019 at 07:03 AM

GIVE ME ROBUX PLSS
SryX619 avatar

SryX619

August 18, 2019 at 10:24 AM

Well, i think CSGO skins are in demand, So due this they are unavailable for most of the time
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 18, 2019 at 01:12 PM

Think they put it a lvl 3 is to prevent people from creating throwaways to redo the same XP churning spam and to allow acutal people to get the rewards
nigelle_ruiz avatar

nigelle_ruiz

October 24, 2020 at 07:32 AM

mga tanga

nigelle_ruiz avatar

nigelle_ruiz

October 24, 2020 at 07:32 AM

mga bobo at tanga
nigelle_ruiz avatar

nigelle_ruiz

October 24, 2020 at 07:33 AM

gago kayo lahat!!
nigelle_ruiz avatar

nigelle_ruiz

October 24, 2020 at 07:34 AM

bobo ka meane
nigelle_ruiz avatar

nigelle_ruiz

October 24, 2020 at 07:35 AM

what the ****!!!
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy