Roblox or minecraft?

VampricVampire avatar

VampricVampire

August 16, 2019 at 05:47 PM

I like both actually, they are my childhood games!
VampricVampire avatar

VampricVampire

August 16, 2019 at 05:47 PM

Also mobile legends is over rated and it sucks.
lionardmanalo avatar

lionardmanalo

August 16, 2019 at 05:58 PM

give me robux plzzzzzzzz

maya4 avatar

maya4

August 16, 2019 at 06:46 PM

minecraft is my childhood game
maya4 avatar

maya4

August 16, 2019 at 07:16 PM

but roblox is very good too
crystal119 avatar

crystal119

August 16, 2019 at 07:29 PM

nice to meet you
Hagorth avatar

Hagorth

August 16, 2019 at 07:30 PM

minecraft is better
Benshapure avatar

Benshapure

August 16, 2019 at 07:41 PM

Minecraft is better
aglaron avatar

aglaron

August 16, 2019 at 07:54 PM

minecraft is the best
tiago_plays avatar

tiago_plays

August 16, 2019 at 08:23 PM

I like roblox and minecraft
Alcivar5578 avatar

Alcivar5578

August 16, 2019 at 10:05 PM

minecraft por el nuevo update :u
Matejuss avatar

Matejuss

August 16, 2019 at 11:56 PM

roblox is good but minecraft will always be the best:grinning:
Vrajitoru007 avatar

Vrajitoru007

August 16, 2019 at 11:56 PM

I like both
Greenryan06 avatar

Greenryan06

August 17, 2019 at 12:11 AM

I like both too
Greenryan06 avatar

Greenryan06

August 17, 2019 at 12:12 AM

i did play minecraft first though, but i prefer roblox as it has more features
Trueday avatar

Trueday

August 17, 2019 at 02:39 AM

Minecraft
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 17, 2019 at 04:00 AM

I like both but MC is better

khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 17, 2019 at 04:02 AM

in Minecraft you can do many things even with out being connected to net but Roblox can not
staskul_9999 avatar

staskul_9999

August 17, 2019 at 01:04 PM

roblox better!!
Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 17, 2019 at 01:06 PM

I choose roblox And stop comparing roblox to minecraft they both are diffrent games... they dont even use the same pogramming script..
dddddffffffffff avatar

dddddffffffffff

August 17, 2019 at 04:18 PM

roblox is fine but its the same like modpacks in minecraft
anuta2011 avatar

anuta2011

August 17, 2019 at 04:42 PM

Роблокс! Но майнкрафт тоже классный!
