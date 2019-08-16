Roblox or minecraft?

VampricVampire I like both actually, they are my childhood games!

VampricVampire Also mobile legends is over rated and it sucks.

lionardmanalo give me robux plzzzzzzzz





maya4 minecraft is my childhood game

maya4 but roblox is very good too

crystal119 nice to meet you

Hagorth minecraft is better



Benshapure Minecraft is better

aglaron minecraft is the best

tiago_plays I like roblox and minecraft

Alcivar5578 minecraft por el nuevo update :u

Matejuss roblox is good but minecraft will always be the best:grinning:

Vrajitoru007 I like both

Greenryan06 I like both too

Greenryan06 i did play minecraft first though, but i prefer roblox as it has more features

Trueday Minecraft

khalil_khalil1 I like both but MC is better





khalil_khalil1 in Minecraft you can do many things even with out being connected to net but Roblox can not

staskul_9999 roblox better!!

Respextdaflowwwwww I choose roblox And stop comparing roblox to minecraft they both are diffrent games... they dont even use the same pogramming script..

dddddffffffffff roblox is fine but its the same like modpacks in minecraft