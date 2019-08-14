There are alot if hackers in it
Yeah there ae a lot of hackers but its very good :)
yes but its hard cuz the thing that make hard is there's many computer players and thats why its good.
My best game is pubg mobile
недавно начал играть прямо не могу остоновиться, весь день играю
a game in pc that was converted into mobile.
a lot of people say there are hackers in the game, but yet i havent seen a single one. i feel there are more bots than anything. when i play i win every games with at least 10+ kills.
its great but u have strong mobile
mükemmel bir oyun ben severek oynuyorum tavsiye ederim
wish we had some tasks on this game. would be nice. this game is cool man!
solo comento aqui por la xp asi que no se dice
Pubg mobile was a good game..
yea pubg aint has fun anymore
this verson is good for whom that doesnt have pc like me