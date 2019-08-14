Rain

Gem19

unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

33

0/160

Back to PUBG Mobile

Pubg mobile

mrhashish avatar

mrhashish

August 14, 2019 at 09:00 PM

There are alot if hackers in it
Yasspro123 avatar

Yasspro123

August 15, 2019 at 04:25 AM

Yeah there ae a lot of hackers but its very good :)
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 15, 2019 at 04:25 PM

yes but its hard cuz the thing that make hard is there's many computer players and thats why its good.
daniel89ro avatar

daniel89ro

August 16, 2019 at 12:43 AM

My best game is pubg mobile
Over2007 avatar

Over2007

August 16, 2019 at 12:25 PM

недавно начал играть прямо не могу остоновиться, весь день играю
Umut781 avatar

Umut781

April 1, 2021 at 02:38 PM

pubg good game
Jashandeep0308 avatar

Jashandeep0308

April 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM

yes it is
zekeshio avatar

zekeshio

April 19, 2021 at 09:56 PM

a game in pc that was converted into mobile.
christian_smith1 avatar

christian_smith1

April 23, 2021 at 04:03 AM

a lot of people say there are hackers in the game, but yet i havent seen a single one. i feel there are more bots than anything. when i play i win every games with at least 10+ kills.
Jashandeep0308 avatar

Jashandeep0308

April 26, 2021 at 02:57 PM

yes it is the thread
Anonymous1617990928 avatar

Anonymous1617990928

April 26, 2021 at 07:20 PM

its great but u have strong mobile
TrKralTr02 avatar

TrKralTr02

April 27, 2021 at 05:31 PM

mükemmel bir oyun ben severek oynuyorum tavsiye ederim
dntdani avatar

dntdani

April 28, 2021 at 02:41 PM

wish we had some tasks on this game. would be nice. this game is cool man!
alanecraft avatar

alanecraft

April 28, 2021 at 05:58 PM

solo comento aqui por la xp asi que no se dice
PlantedMage8714 avatar

PlantedMage8714

August 3, 2021 at 08:22 PM

Pubg mobile was a good game..
Xanfire avatar

Xanfire

August 14, 2021 at 07:41 PM

yea pubg aint has fun anymore

Amir8391 avatar

Amir8391

August 18, 2021 at 01:22 AM

this verson is good for whom that doesnt have pc like me
Dewie1 avatar

Dewie1

September 1, 2021 at 11:56 PM

nice
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy