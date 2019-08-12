general
jacobvd
August 12, 2019 at 02:18 PM
Dogs or cats?
I like both!
YourGodIsBlind
August 12, 2019 at 02:20 PM
I don't like cats very much, but I kind of like dogs
Gadlol
August 12, 2019 at 02:42 PM
Cats and dogs they both cool
cats are better
Hagorth
August 13, 2019 at 10:19 PM
dogs are friendlier
MoradTheBeast
August 14, 2019 at 04:44 AM
I like dogs more but if I'm buying, I would definitely go for a cat. Cats are a lot less work and don't need as much attention.
darkknight2435
August 14, 2019 at 05:53 AM
both of them
