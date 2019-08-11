waht do ye think of scammers?
tell me
Scammer are bad. Anyway if u find a scammer report him
i hate scammers i was scammed in one game growtopia do you know that game?
Ugh i hate scammers alot, and its so awful how awful the report system on roblox is
i hate it too i used to get banned because bots reported me... it was the worst
btw we all hate scammers... mostly the bots...
Everybody hates scammers...
Lynxx i didn't with all the follows i got lol
they stopped following people though :C
у меня питались украсть акк
н кому не пишите свои пароли
lol but the following thing ended in 2017... and now its just bots entering games and giving offsite links... and most of the new player fall for it... and im playing since 2016... :D