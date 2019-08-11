jackelineoliveira167
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
About Scammers

baked_bread avatar

baked_bread

August 11, 2019 at 02:27 PM

waht do ye think of scammers? tell me

BlackIce02 avatar

BlackIce02

August 11, 2019 at 02:52 PM

Scammer are bad. Anyway if u find a scammer report him

baked_bread avatar

baked_bread

August 11, 2019 at 02:53 PM

ok m8n thx

anuta2011KDGH avatar

anuta2011KDGH

August 11, 2019 at 04:23 PM

Они плохие!

BTSjimin avatar

BTSjimin

August 11, 2019 at 04:34 PM

Cheeks :3

Irishthinker avatar

Irishthinker

August 11, 2019 at 04:36 PM

i hate scammers i was scammed in one game growtopia do you know that game?

camo_the_wolf avatar

camo_the_wolf

August 11, 2019 at 09:39 PM

Ugh i hate scammers alot, and its so awful how awful the report system on roblox is

JayKayProd avatar

JayKayProd

August 11, 2019 at 10:48 PM

i hate it too i used to get banned because bots reported me... it was the worst

Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 11, 2019 at 11:25 PM

btw we all hate scammers... mostly the bots...

NoL1fe_YT avatar

NoL1fe_YT

August 12, 2019 at 12:29 AM

Everybody hates scammers...

HelloFakePewDiePie avatar

HelloFakePewDiePie

August 12, 2019 at 12:44 AM

Lynxx i didn't with all the follows i got lol

HelloFakePewDiePie avatar

HelloFakePewDiePie

August 12, 2019 at 12:44 AM

they stopped following people though :C

supervova avatar

supervova

August 12, 2019 at 10:41 AM

у меня питались украсть акк

supervova avatar

supervova

August 12, 2019 at 10:41 AM

н кому не пишите свои пароли

supervova avatar

supervova

August 12, 2019 at 10:42 AM

иначе акк взломают

supervova avatar

supervova

August 12, 2019 at 10:42 AM

уменя взламывали

supervova avatar

supervova

August 12, 2019 at 10:42 AM

мго раз не один

thegonst avatar

thegonst

August 12, 2019 at 10:43 AM

Ууу.. Меня не взламывали

Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 12, 2019 at 03:22 PM

lol but the following thing ended in 2017... and now its just bots entering games and giving offsite links... and most of the new player fall for it... and im playing since 2016... :D

