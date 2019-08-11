encent Games officially launched PUBG Mobile Lite in India today. It is a toned-down version of the massively popular PUBG Mobile that requires at least 2GB of RAM and 2GB of onboard storage to run the game. The publisher is aiming to capture even more players for the game by bringing PUBG Mobile Lite, which brings down the hardware requirements by sacrificing certain parts of the game. In this article, we will take a quick look at what exactly is different between the two versions of the game.



Notably, this comparison has been done with PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.12.0 and PUBG Mobile version 0.13.0.



PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG Mobile: Game requirements, app size

Starting with minimum requirements for the game, as we mentioned at the start, PUBG Mobile requires at least 2GB of RAM to run the game at minimum settings. It is ideal to have more RAM to play with decent graphics. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, has been developed keeping low-end phones in mind. So, the game can work well on phones with less than 2GB RAM. With pretty much all smartphones packing in at least 2GB of RAM, except the extremely affordable Android Go phones with 1GB of RAM, running PUBG Mobile Lite shouldn't be an issue for most users.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG Mobile: Game modes, maps, perspectives, server options

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite look very similar when you start the game but there are some obvious differences like the presence of just two game modes on PUBG Mobile Lite – Classic and Arcade. Even within the game modes, Classic has just one map – Erangel, and Arcade has got War, which gets unlocked when you reach level 10.



PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, comes with three game modes – Classic, Arcade, and EvoGround. In Classic, you will get four maps – Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. In Arcade, there is War, Mini-Zone, Quick Match, and Sniper Training. EvoGround also includes three maps – TDM: Warehouse