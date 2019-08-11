nilufar Akramva
Pubg moblie or lite?

Hanifkts123 avatar

Hanifkts123

August 11, 2019 at 05:06 AM

I think pubg mobile

aoe avatar

aoe

August 11, 2019 at 06:58 AM

Its Not Pubg Mobile ITs On Pc Men

destroyerx40 avatar

destroyerx40

August 11, 2019 at 08:03 AM

Its Not Pubg Mobile ITs On Pc Men

deagle_paw avatar

deagle_paw

August 11, 2019 at 02:15 PM

Kesinlikle Normal PUBG o ne öyle dandik grafikler

L4mm avatar

L4mm

August 11, 2019 at 09:35 PM

Pubg mobile bro

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

August 11, 2019 at 09:52 PM

PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG Mobile: Game requirements, app size
Starting with minimum requirements for the game, as we mentioned at the start, PUBG Mobile requires at least 2GB of RAM to run the game at minimum settings. It is ideal to have more RAM to play with decent graphics. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, has been developed keeping low-end phones in mind. So, the game can work well on phones with less than 2GB RAM. With pretty much all smartphones packing in at least 2GB of RAM, except the extremely affordable Android Go phones with 1GB of RAM, running PUBG Mobile Lite shouldn't be an issue for most users.
In terms of the app size, while PUBG Mobile is 2.04GB to download and takes about 2.22GB on the phone, PUBG Mobile Lite is only around 491MB to download and takes 590MB storage space when installed. The total game storage will increase once you start playing the game as the game saves user data. The limited space requirement of PUBG Mobile Lite will certainly be a boon for consumers who have a total of 8GB or 16GB onboard storage and very little of that left to install anything.
PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, comes with three game modes – Classic, Arcade, and EvoGround. In Classic, you will get four maps – Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. In Arcade, there is War, Mini-Zone, Quick Match, and Sniper Training. EvoGround also includes three maps – TDM: Warehouse, Zombie: Darkest Night, and Zombie: Survive Till Dawn 2.

With PUBG Mobile, you have the option to choose between Third Person Perspective (TPP) and First Person Perspective (FPP), each of which slightly changes the available maps and there is no Arcade mode for FPP.

In terms of the available server options, PUBG Mobile Lite currently offers Asia and South America, whereas PUBG Mobile has got Asia, Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, and KRJP. Also, the server ping time for PUBG Mobile Lite is significantly longer compared to PUBG Mobile. On the same Wi-Fi network, we got 59-70ms

JennIE1sthebest avatar

JennIE1sthebest

August 12, 2019 at 08:46 PM

I think lite better than

notorofkil avatar

notorofkil

August 13, 2019 at 07:29 PM

I love pubg mobile lite is trash yea man realy:grinning:

anhkhoat10 avatar

anhkhoat10

August 14, 2019 at 05:24 AM

I like to play Pubg mobile because it's free.

Parapappero avatar

Parapappero

August 14, 2019 at 05:28 AM

Lite, i don't like mobile games.

maya4 avatar

maya4

August 14, 2019 at 03:33 PM

whitch one is better mobile on pc or lite
both of them are playable on pc

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

August 15, 2019 at 02:02 PM

encent Games officially launched PUBG Mobile Lite in India today. It is a toned-down version of the massively popular PUBG Mobile that requires at least 2GB of RAM and 2GB of onboard storage to run the game. The publisher is aiming to capture even more players for the game by bringing PUBG Mobile Lite, which brings down the hardware requirements by sacrificing certain parts of the game. In this article, we will take a quick look at what exactly is different between the two versions of the game.

Notably, this comparison has been done with PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.12.0 and PUBG Mobile version 0.13.0.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG Mobile: Game requirements, app size
Starting with minimum requirements for the game, as we mentioned at the start, PUBG Mobile requires at least 2GB of RAM to run the game at minimum settings. It is ideal to have more RAM to play with decent graphics. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, has been developed keeping low-end phones in mind. So, the game can work well on phones with less than 2GB RAM. With pretty much all smartphones packing in at least 2GB of RAM, except the extremely affordable Android Go phones with 1GB of RAM, running PUBG Mobile Lite shouldn't be an issue for most users.
PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG Mobile: Game modes, maps, perspectives, server options
PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite look very similar when you start the game but there are some obvious differences like the presence of just two game modes on PUBG Mobile Lite – Classic and Arcade. Even within the game modes, Classic has just one map – Erangel, and Arcade has got War, which gets unlocked when you reach level 10.

PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus Subscriptions: Are They Worth It?
PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, comes with three game modes – Classic, Arcade, and EvoGround. In Classic, you will get four maps – Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. In Arcade, there is War, Mini-Zone, Quick Match, and Sniper Training. EvoGround also includes three maps – TDM: Warehouse

lens1909 avatar

lens1909

August 22, 2019 at 08:05 PM

I think pubg mobile

yosi2 avatar

yosi2

August 23, 2019 at 08:08 PM

mobile is ok

M0H4MM3D avatar

M0H4MM3D

August 23, 2019 at 08:12 PM

I think PUBG lite

suedezul123 avatar

suedezul123

August 24, 2019 at 11:57 PM

mobile is good

SuperStevoooo avatar

SuperStevoooo

August 25, 2019 at 05:37 AM

Pubg mobile

YouWotMate avatar

YouWotMate

August 25, 2019 at 06:28 AM

Probably PUBG Mobile. PUBG Lite is only in Thailand when I try to get it on PC.

ilija2008slava avatar

ilija2008slava

August 25, 2019 at 04:17 PM

labogкровяное давление

Sp1tz avatar

Sp1tz

August 25, 2019 at 05:55 PM

Both of them is good

Sp1tz avatar

Sp1tz

August 25, 2019 at 05:55 PM

I think good

StalkerALL avatar

StalkerALL

August 25, 2019 at 08:36 PM

Игра довольно интересная но платная так что сайт gamehag лучший

linksonic avatar

linksonic

August 26, 2019 at 03:23 AM

bestg moruq

lens1911 avatar

lens1911

August 28, 2019 at 01:14 AM

I like to play Pubg mobile because it's free.

TheOddRedbull avatar

TheOddRedbull

August 28, 2019 at 02:48 PM

u realy best pubg lite

