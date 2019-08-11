36
0/160
Hanifkts123
August 11, 2019 at 05:06 AM
I think pubg mobile
aoe
August 11, 2019 at 06:58 AM
Its Not Pubg Mobile ITs On Pc Men
destroyerx40
August 11, 2019 at 08:03 AM
Its Not Pubg Mobile ITs On Pc Men
deagle_paw
August 11, 2019 at 02:15 PM
Kesinlikle Normal PUBG o ne öyle dandik grafikler
L4mm
August 11, 2019 at 09:35 PM
Pubg mobile bro
Skyville89
August 11, 2019 at 09:52 PM
PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG Mobile: Game requirements, app size
Starting with minimum requirements for the game, as we mentioned at the start, PUBG Mobile requires at least 2GB of RAM to run the game at minimum settings. It is ideal to have more RAM to play with decent graphics. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, has been developed keeping low-end phones in mind. So, the game can work well on phones with less than 2GB RAM. With pretty much all smartphones packing in at least 2GB of RAM, except the extremely affordable Android Go phones with 1GB of RAM, running PUBG Mobile Lite shouldn't be an issue for most users.
In terms of the app size, while PUBG Mobile is 2.04GB to download and takes about 2.22GB on the phone, PUBG Mobile Lite is only around 491MB to download and takes 590MB storage space when installed. The total game storage will increase once you start playing the game as the game saves user data. The limited space requirement of PUBG Mobile Lite will certainly be a boon for consumers who have a total of 8GB or 16GB onboard storage and very little of that left to install anything.
PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, comes with three game modes – Classic, Arcade, and EvoGround. In Classic, you will get four maps – Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. In Arcade, there is War, Mini-Zone, Quick Match, and Sniper Training. EvoGround also includes three maps – TDM: Warehouse, Zombie: Darkest Night, and Zombie: Survive Till Dawn 2.
With PUBG Mobile, you have the option to choose between Third Person Perspective (TPP) and First Person Perspective (FPP), each of which slightly changes the available maps and there is no Arcade mode for FPP.
In terms of the available server options, PUBG Mobile Lite currently offers Asia and South America, whereas PUBG Mobile has got Asia, Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, and KRJP. Also, the server ping time for PUBG Mobile Lite is significantly longer compared to PUBG Mobile. On the same Wi-Fi network, we got 59-70ms
JennIE1sthebest
August 12, 2019 at 08:46 PM
I think lite better than
notorofkil
August 13, 2019 at 07:29 PM
I love pubg mobile lite is trash yea man realy:grinning:
anhkhoat10
August 14, 2019 at 05:24 AM
I like to play Pubg mobile because it's free.
Parapappero
August 14, 2019 at 05:28 AM
Lite, i don't like mobile games.
maya4
August 14, 2019 at 03:33 PM
whitch one is better mobile on pc or lite
both of them are playable on pc
bluezonex9
August 15, 2019 at 02:02 PM
encent Games officially launched PUBG Mobile Lite in India today. It is a toned-down version of the massively popular PUBG Mobile that requires at least 2GB of RAM and 2GB of onboard storage to run the game. The publisher is aiming to capture even more players for the game by bringing PUBG Mobile Lite, which brings down the hardware requirements by sacrificing certain parts of the game. In this article, we will take a quick look at what exactly is different between the two versions of the game.
Notably, this comparison has been done with PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.12.0 and PUBG Mobile version 0.13.0.
PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG Mobile: Game requirements, app size
Starting with minimum requirements for the game, as we mentioned at the start, PUBG Mobile requires at least 2GB of RAM to run the game at minimum settings. It is ideal to have more RAM to play with decent graphics. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, has been developed keeping low-end phones in mind. So, the game can work well on phones with less than 2GB RAM. With pretty much all smartphones packing in at least 2GB of RAM, except the extremely affordable Android Go phones with 1GB of RAM, running PUBG Mobile Lite shouldn't be an issue for most users.
PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG Mobile: Game modes, maps, perspectives, server options
PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite look very similar when you start the game but there are some obvious differences like the presence of just two game modes on PUBG Mobile Lite – Classic and Arcade. Even within the game modes, Classic has just one map – Erangel, and Arcade has got War, which gets unlocked when you reach level 10.
PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus Subscriptions: Are They Worth It?
PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, comes with three game modes – Classic, Arcade, and EvoGround. In Classic, you will get four maps – Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. In Arcade, there is War, Mini-Zone, Quick Match, and Sniper Training. EvoGround also includes three maps – TDM: Warehouse
lens1909
August 22, 2019 at 08:05 PM
I think pubg mobile
yosi2
August 23, 2019 at 08:08 PM
mobile is ok
M0H4MM3D
August 23, 2019 at 08:12 PM
I think PUBG lite
suedezul123
August 24, 2019 at 11:57 PM
mobile is good
SuperStevoooo
August 25, 2019 at 05:37 AM
Pubg mobile
YouWotMate
August 25, 2019 at 06:28 AM
Probably PUBG Mobile. PUBG Lite is only in Thailand when I try to get it on PC.
ilija2008slava
August 25, 2019 at 04:17 PM
labogкровяное давление
Sp1tz
August 25, 2019 at 05:55 PM
Both of them is good
Sp1tz
August 25, 2019 at 05:55 PM
I think good
StalkerALL
August 25, 2019 at 08:36 PM
Игра довольно интересная но платная так что сайт gamehag лучший
linksonic
August 26, 2019 at 03:23 AM
bestg moruq
lens1911
August 28, 2019 at 01:14 AM
I like to play Pubg mobile because it's free.
TheOddRedbull
August 28, 2019 at 02:48 PM
u realy best pubg lite
PlatformEarnGamesCashoutGame Information
Articles
Forums
© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.
Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.