33
0/160
darkrai66
August 9, 2019 at 02:53 PM
While console builders are reporting excellent sales figures, more and more players are turning to the PC, a master stallion of gaming for many people. While the war between different media is raging, it is time to question their real qualities but also their defects.
Danielgerouhg9eh
August 19, 2019 at 02:41 PM
i dont know i would say that pc and console are kinda even
KotlinOnTop
August 19, 2019 at 09:34 PM
Exactly, I would also say that PC & Console are even they both have their Pros and Cons.
Harlock00
August 19, 2019 at 09:37 PM
Very nice
Sniperfox999
August 19, 2019 at 09:39 PM
Its best comment!
PEXPL
August 19, 2019 at 09:48 PM
Pc for win
julia_klys
August 19, 2019 at 11:44 PM
Zalezy na jakie gry
smokingun1978
August 20, 2019 at 07:18 AM
They should be able to coexist in the world. In a perfect world Playstations, Xboxs. and PCs are on the same level enough to be able to play games like COD, ESO, SWOTOR, WOW, even Fallout 76 all with each other, but there isn't any money in it for 'em so...The Great Console War wages on...:joy:
destroyerx40
August 20, 2019 at 09:19 AM
While console builders are reporting excellent sales figures, more and more players are turning to the PC, a master stallion of gaming for many people. While the war between different media is raging, it is time to question their real qualities but also their defects.
Sollon
August 20, 2019 at 01:59 PM
я вообще считаю, что спор глупый
AHMED1980
August 20, 2019 at 03:13 PM
pc is best
Matthias005
August 20, 2019 at 03:30 PM
I prefer PC gaming
Matthias005
August 20, 2019 at 03:31 PM
But why does it have to be a war
Matthias005
August 20, 2019 at 03:31 PM
Just choose your side, no need to hate others who have made different choices
kolekoe
August 20, 2019 at 08:32 PM
pc is very better
wolffe750
August 20, 2019 at 09:54 PM
pc master race ftw!
bluezonex9
August 20, 2019 at 09:54 PM
In the olden days of gaming, it was all about the Console Wars. Nintendo vs Sega. Nintendo vs Sony. With the turn of more recent generations, the Console Wars have become something closer to Sony vs Microsoft, with Nintendo focusing on providing its own experiences… but now, consoles aren’t the only fighters in the area.
PC has entered the fray. PC gaming has existed for decades, of course, but with the turn of the PS360 Generation and the emergence of Steam, PC has suddenly started competing with consoles in a way that hasn’t been seen before. The console war has calmed (well, for the most part), and is more or less over.
Now… it’s PC vs Xbox One vs PS4. Today, we’re going to discuss where the contenders stand as of late 2019 and the current console generation-- PS4/Xbox One--, and we’re going to tackle the battle from every possible perspective.
LonelySpirit
August 21, 2019 at 03:11 AM
they're all good we should not start a fight on something like this each of us play on different platform but we're all having fun and that's what important ^^
nopeman6
August 21, 2019 at 05:57 PM
i love console (XBOX) an i love PC but i say draw
Emma21
August 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM
PC is the best and it will be.
ceogang
August 22, 2019 at 01:58 PM
nop war not over hehe
black12345
August 22, 2019 at 02:19 PM
sfafdasdfdgрадиочастота
Keloog
August 22, 2019 at 02:23 PM
pc all the way but why 2 threads for the same topic ? :thinking:
seer020408
August 22, 2019 at 02:39 PM
пппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппппп
k11m3ntor
August 22, 2019 at 03:09 PM
Cmon the fuk, pc is a lot more expensive than the console. While those poor AF biches are killing each other. I just have PC and COnsole lul. No cheats, rly U can just buy PC AND CONSOLE. Im not a fukin magican dud:scream::scream::scream::scream::scream:
PlatformEarnGamesCashoutGame Information
Articles
Forums
© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.
Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.