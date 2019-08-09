colors Felicez
PC vs Consoles : War is not over

darkrai66 avatar

darkrai66

August 9, 2019 at 02:53 PM

While console builders are reporting excellent sales figures, more and more players are turning to the PC, a master stallion of gaming for many people. While the war between different media is raging, it is time to question their real qualities but also their defects.
 


1. The price

The budget is probably the first point that comes to mind the buyer potential. In this area, the console undeniably prevails on the PC.
Cheaper than its competitor (count between € 200 and € 400 for a new console and a price range from € 400 to € 2000, sometimes beyond, for a PC gaming), the console wins for the players having a limited budget.
It must be remembered, however, that a computer is not just for play but is useful in everyday life.
 
2. The graphics

We enter here in the main argument of purchase of the PC: the graphics. PCs being more powerful than consoles (hence the price much higher), games are much more beautiful and have a display greater than 60 frames / second against 30 frames / second for consoles (for games more resource-intensive).
It is important to specify that the games exclusive to the consoles benefit from a strong optimization allowing to have good performances in spite of a technical delay.
 
3. The comfort of play

Most players go to the consoles because of their ease of maintenance. While a PC must be regularly updated to play recent games in the best possible conditions, the consoles have an architecture that allows them to last in time.
In addition, the console is mostly installed in a living room on a TV screen, it is easier to play with friends.
 
4. The multiplayer mode

One of the most important points for a lot of players, the multiplayer remains for many years, much better on PC. In addition to free service unlike consoles, the communication between players continues to evolve, bringing a better playing comfort.
It should be noted however a clear improvement on the side of consoles, offering free games each month to justify the subscription fee (about 5 € per month). An improvement certainly, but nevertheless insufficient to counter the plethora of games regularly offered by various manufacturers on PC.
 
5. The price of games

Although consoles are much cheaper than PCs, it will cost more money to purchase a console game. A game costing on average 60 € when released on console, will be available around 40 € on PC. Not to mention the many shopping sites offering PC games at unbeatable prices. It is not uncommon for a site to offer a "bundle" of several games for a few euros.
However, the situation tends to improve for the owners of consoles because more and more sites are starting to sell games consoles at a very good price. Unfortunately, these prices remain on average higher than PC games.
It is also important to mention the second-hand games market, which is still popular with console owners, unlike PC owners who simply can not access this market because of the near-total dematerialization of games on the Internet. PC and the impossibility of installing the same game several times on different player accounts.
 
6. Exclusivities

The main selling point of the console manufacturers is the exclusivity of some of their gaming licenses. The number of exclusive PC games is certainly gargantuan compared to the exclusive games on consoles but, platforms such as Steam, still keeping the monopoly of the sale of PC games, offer any developer to release his game. these games sometimes are not quite good and we are far from the AAA games budget from the big studios of development.

Who wins the war ?

It all depends on your tastes and the way you play. If you prefer comfort and convenience, you do not like updating your machine yourself, then the console is for you. If you prefer power, multiplayer and game accumulation, then buy a PC. There are no bad ways to play.

Danielgerouhg9eh avatar

Danielgerouhg9eh

August 19, 2019 at 02:41 PM

i dont know i would say that pc and console are kinda even

KotlinOnTop avatar

KotlinOnTop

August 19, 2019 at 09:34 PM

Exactly, I would also say that PC & Console are even they both have their Pros and Cons.

Harlock00 avatar

Harlock00

August 19, 2019 at 09:37 PM

Very nice

Sniperfox999 avatar

Sniperfox999

August 19, 2019 at 09:39 PM

Its best comment!

PEXPL avatar

PEXPL

August 19, 2019 at 09:48 PM

Pc for win

julia_klys avatar

julia_klys

August 19, 2019 at 11:44 PM

Zalezy na jakie gry

smokingun1978 avatar

smokingun1978

August 20, 2019 at 07:18 AM

They should be able to coexist in the world. In a perfect world Playstations, Xboxs. and PCs are on the same level enough to be able to play games like COD, ESO, SWOTOR, WOW, even Fallout 76 all with each other, but there isn't any money in it for 'em so...The Great Console War wages on...:joy:

destroyerx40 avatar

destroyerx40

August 20, 2019 at 09:19 AM

Sollon avatar

Sollon

August 20, 2019 at 01:59 PM

я вообще считаю, что спор глупый

AHMED1980 avatar

AHMED1980

August 20, 2019 at 03:13 PM

pc is best

Matthias005 avatar

Matthias005

August 20, 2019 at 03:30 PM

I prefer PC gaming

Matthias005 avatar

Matthias005

August 20, 2019 at 03:31 PM

But why does it have to be a war

Matthias005 avatar

Matthias005

August 20, 2019 at 03:31 PM

Just choose your side, no need to hate others who have made different choices

kolekoe avatar

kolekoe

August 20, 2019 at 08:32 PM

pc is very better

wolffe750 avatar

wolffe750

August 20, 2019 at 09:54 PM

pc master race ftw!

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

August 20, 2019 at 09:54 PM

In the olden days of gaming, it was all about the Console Wars. Nintendo vs Sega. Nintendo vs Sony. With the turn of more recent generations, the Console Wars have become something closer to Sony vs Microsoft, with Nintendo focusing on providing its own experiences… but now, consoles aren’t the only fighters in the area.

PC has entered the fray. PC gaming has existed for decades, of course, but with the turn of the PS360 Generation and the emergence of Steam, PC has suddenly started competing with consoles in a way that hasn’t been seen before. The console war has calmed (well, for the most part), and is more or less over.

Now… it’s PC vs Xbox One vs PS4. Today, we’re going to discuss where the contenders stand as of late 2019 and the current console generation-- PS4/Xbox One--, and we’re going to tackle the battle from every possible perspective.

LonelySpirit avatar

LonelySpirit

August 21, 2019 at 03:11 AM

they're all good we should not start a fight on something like this each of us play on different platform but we're all having fun and that's what important ^^

nopeman6 avatar

nopeman6

August 21, 2019 at 05:57 PM

i love console (XBOX) an i love PC but i say draw

Emma21 avatar

Emma21

August 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM

PC is the best and it will be.

ceogang avatar

ceogang

August 22, 2019 at 01:58 PM

nop war not over hehe

black12345 avatar

black12345

August 22, 2019 at 02:19 PM

Keloog avatar

Keloog

August 22, 2019 at 02:23 PM

pc all the way but why 2 threads for the same topic ? :thinking:

seer020408 avatar

seer020408

August 22, 2019 at 02:39 PM

k11m3ntor avatar

k11m3ntor

August 22, 2019 at 03:09 PM

Cmon the fuk, pc is a lot more expensive than the console. While those poor AF biches are killing each other. I just have PC and COnsole lul. No cheats, rly U can just buy PC AND CONSOLE. Im not a fukin magican dud:scream::scream::scream::scream::scream:

