HOW I GET MY GEMS

marrioncu123 avatar

marrioncu123

June 10, 2017 at 10:57 PM

A lor of people asking me how i get my gems and i dont want be a selfish or anything and i want u guys to enjoy the site too so what you do is go to contacts and DL any offer in the contact and just install it and open and just stay there for like 3 mins and u can delete it and just wait for an hour to get ur gems enjoy guys
zoru avatar

zoru

June 11, 2017 at 03:42 AM

there are just so many offers which you dont recieve anything even after opening tho :(
mouhmw avatar

mouhmw

June 11, 2017 at 06:24 AM

but only 1 time worked for me, but for 2 apps didn't receive anything
EwIdlePie avatar

EwIdlePie

March 29, 2019 at 07:00 PM

take offers play games etc.
