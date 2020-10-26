Lluvia

alguien sabe porque no me sube la experiencia

Harrypluas1 avatar

Harrypluas1

October 26, 2020 at 05:28 PM

diganme pls el que me pueda ayudar
Harrypluas1 avatar

Harrypluas1

October 26, 2020 at 05:28 PM

ayuda para saber porque no me sube la experiencia :smiley:
Melonchan avatar

Melonchan

October 26, 2020 at 07:08 PM

Solamente 5 mensajes dan experiencia, 6 o más ya no te suman exp.
Volverás a acumular experiencia cuando pasen 24 horas.

Viene en el FAQ y en muchos temas referentes a la experiencia.

Si haces trampa, como dividir tu mensaje en varios seguidos o anotar tonterías, te quitarán experiencia cuando te borren los comentarios basura.
fernando_parra4 avatar

fernando_parra4

October 27, 2020 at 12:18 AM

hola perritos perrunos
Rangoss avatar

Rangoss

October 27, 2020 at 03:26 AM

Gracias por aclarar, me servura de mucho esta información
ponzo avatar

ponzo

October 27, 2020 at 03:38 AM

por escribir un mensaje en un post me subió 20% del primer nivel, supongo que teniendo actividad en los foros es una forma simple de subir, ya que los minijuegos son demasiado dificiles
jsdn358 avatar

jsdn358

October 27, 2020 at 06:03 AM

cada 5 comentarios dejas de ganar
mateito_10 avatar

mateito_10

October 27, 2020 at 07:39 AM

si pones más de 5 comentarios dejas de ganar exp
ashley_sushi19 avatar

ashley_sushi19

October 28, 2020 at 12:51 AM

subi al nivel 2 hoy alfin!!
ROGELIOSORIA avatar

ROGELIOSORIA

October 28, 2020 at 01:20 AM

bueno eso pasa por lo ya dicho por los compañeros si pones 5 mensajes y quieres poner más ya no te subirá la exp y te saldrá misti diciéndote que as pasado el límite de comentarios o algo así
GalletaaA avatar

GalletaaA

October 28, 2020 at 01:29 AM

sólo puedes dejar 5 comentarios por dia
Are123k7 avatar

Are123k7

October 28, 2020 at 01:36 AM

eso tambien quiero saber
luis2983 avatar

luis2983

October 28, 2020 at 04:01 AM

5 mensajes nada mas

Klauss001 avatar

Klauss001

October 28, 2020 at 04:46 AM

debe ser porque superaste el maximo de comentarios diarios para ganar experiencia, no estoy seguro de si son 4 o 5, dicho esto, podrías bloquear el hilo ya que me parece que te han respondido no solo mi persona sino otros usuarios.
joshua_bermejo avatar

joshua_bermejo

October 28, 2020 at 05:04 AM

osea que si comento 5 mensajes me dan ga? :0
Anbou avatar

Anbou

May 10, 2021 at 03:42 PM

Creo que hay algún tipo de shadow ban. De seguro por acumulación de denuncias o hiciste enojar a un moderador.
Julilindaxdpro avatar

Julilindaxdpro

May 10, 2021 at 08:36 PM

hola no se de que hablamos

keider_ramirez avatar

keider_ramirez

May 10, 2021 at 10:39 PM

solo puedes camentar 5 o 6 veces al dia en foros eso es lo que me explicaron y lo que entendi espero que te ayude
Carelvis avatar

Carelvis

May 11, 2021 at 12:07 AM

solo se puede camentar 5 o 6 veces al dia en foros? :S estoy perdida soy nueva
Carelvis avatar

Carelvis

May 11, 2021 at 12:08 AM

solo llevo 1 mensaje
Carelvis avatar

Carelvis

May 11, 2021 at 12:08 AM

:scream: si me dio la experiencia
ANGEL_NEGRO avatar

ANGEL_NEGRO

May 11, 2021 at 04:24 AM

No te sube porque comentaste mucho y cada comentario que hagas te subira experiencia pero debes esperar 24 horas
taty1 avatar

taty1

May 11, 2021 at 05:13 AM

porque creo que comentar demasiado no subes creo xfxf
NelZazysF avatar

NelZazysF

May 11, 2021 at 08:49 AM

por que capaz te pasaste de comentarios y ya los cuenta como spam
