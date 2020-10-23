Lluvia

XBOX VS PLAY QUIEN GANARA?

rulyelpro301215 avatar

rulyelpro301215

October 23, 2020 at 08:43 AM

todos sabemos que Xbox hizo colaboración con steam pero ustedes creen que sea el fin de play dejen sus creencias
c4cu avatar

c4cu

October 23, 2020 at 09:17 AM

Para mi es mejor la Xbox series X por que tiene mejores componentes y a la hora de jugar siento que es mejor jugar un juego con la mejor calidad grafica a uno que sea exclusivo de paly -
rulyelpro301215 avatar

rulyelpro301215

October 23, 2020 at 09:20 AM

si bro y aparte la colaboración con steam play perdió está generación
Pro37319 avatar

Pro37319

October 23, 2020 at 11:51 AM

yo me boy con la ps4
rulyelpro301215 avatar

rulyelpro301215

October 23, 2020 at 11:59 AM

si bro pero igual PS4 y PS5 si no hacen nada ganaría la batalla por siempre Xbox ocasionando que solo quedarán Xbox y switch
DigitalDicast avatar

DigitalDicast

October 23, 2020 at 11:24 PM

la play, para mi es el mejor
xymaz_hellcasecom avatar

xymaz_hellcasecom

October 24, 2020 at 12:35 AM

Yo creo mas que Xbox podria ganar por sus Series X y Series S
KEVINTIJUAS3 avatar

KEVINTIJUAS3

October 24, 2020 at 01:42 AM

nunca e usado xbox play si ya que tenia la ps2 y la ps1 mas no la 3 ni la 4 por que compre una laptop en mi exp de las consolas me gustava mas jugar en ps2 que en el xbox 360 que tenia un primo
theblackfoz avatar

theblackfoz

October 24, 2020 at 02:14 AM

Pc siempre sera mejor, menos en dinero, si no tienes dinero de sobra, ps4 antes estaba muy bien, pero la nueva xbox pinta bien
guerreroz300 avatar

guerreroz300

October 24, 2020 at 02:21 AM

Xbox es mejor, añade mas graficas en los juegos y tiene mucho espacio
mateito_10 avatar

mateito_10

October 24, 2020 at 02:36 AM

ps4 for life
Goofysito avatar

Goofysito

October 24, 2020 at 02:37 AM

hola crak b

jsdn358 avatar

jsdn358

October 24, 2020 at 04:51 AM

la verdad yo soy mas de play station pero xbox tambien es una gran consola me gustan ambas pero oara mi mas play
nicobentz__hellcasecom avatar

nicobentz__hellcasecom

October 24, 2020 at 10:06 AM

yo he tenido experiencias con las dos consolas, probebla play 2 3 y 4, y la xbox 360 y x, va peleado, pero la play gana si o si
rulyelpro301215 avatar

rulyelpro301215

October 24, 2020 at 10:25 AM

leí todas su creencias pero la verdad está muy difícil para que gane play Xbox y steam es lo mejor es como ponerle lentes a un aguila
alesandroking avatar

alesandroking

October 24, 2020 at 12:25 PM

play play play play:smiley::smiley::smiley:
Cr0ssVR avatar

Cr0ssVR

October 24, 2020 at 05:33 PM

para mi play
crismarilen avatar

crismarilen

October 25, 2020 at 09:04 AM

Yo he usado play y xbox y es una competencia muy dificil de definir. Dependerá de lo que busques (graficos, juegos exclusivos, diversidad). Lo que si tengo seguro es que por estas tierras si no bajan los precios y lo hacen mas accesible se va a convertir en imposible tener esos equipos. El valor dolar lo hace practicamente inalcanzable. Saludos.
Despreso avatar

Despreso

October 25, 2020 at 11:13 AM

Muy facil, ninguna, ambos tienen sus pros y contras lo bueno de esta competencia es que nosotros podemos elegir que se acomoda mas a nuestros gustos, etc.
