Como parecer "exclusivo" en Roblox

La moneda de roblox se llama Robux, este se puede utilizar tanto para comprar ropa, accearios para tu avatar o algun que otro beneficio para las juegos.

Aquí te voy a mostrar algunas maneras de gastartelo.

Porfís ignora los puntos del final es para rellenar y tambien no le des a spam, es para las gemas :3 (tkm)

¿Como conseguir Robux?Se puede conseguir comprandola desde la tienda o tambien puedes conseguirlas GRATIS acá en Gamehag.Sin embargo, hay personas que dicen: "Si haces..........te va a salir robux gratis en tu cuenta".Esto es totalemnte FALSO, porque aún no hay una manera confirmada de conseguir Robux gratis a menos que uses Gamehag. Así que, porfavor, no caigas en esas mentiras.Aquí en Gamehag hay muchas formas de conseguir GA pero a mi parecer la mejor manera de conseguirla es escribinedo artículos. Esta es un manera fácil, un tanto cansada pero efectiva de conseguir GA.Aunque si no te gusta escribir tanto, podrias conseguirte una cuenta de STEAM. La cual si sigues algunos pasos vas a poder obtener un cofre de Steam DIARÍO, este te puede dar hasta 1000 GA, eso sí, debes de tener suerte.Yo creo que si le pones esfuerzo en una semana o dos vas a poder tener Robux por lo menos para comprarte cosas bonitas.¿Como gastarla?Al ser un objeto muy preciado y costoso se tiene qe usar de manera inteligente y sabia.A mi recomendación lo mejor es que los gastes en juegos los cuales te gusten como por ejemplo el "BOSS" en Jailbreaak que te da beneficios las cuales no todos lo tienen.Asimismo, los puedes utilizar para algo mas estético, como ropa o accesorios que te gusten.Si es el caso que te gustan este tipo de cosas yo te recomiend comprar animacionesya que marcn una diferencia (creeme).Compra cosas que estén en ofertas porque puede que más tarde sean exclusivas y así presumirle a tus amigos que tienes algún objeto exclusivo.¿Como parecer "exclusivo"?Puedes empezar a hacer los eventos que salen en Roblox, por ejemplo hubo un evento hace ya un tiempo (creo que tres o cuatro años) que al primero del mundo (en hacer algo no me acuerdo) le daban un accesorio que nadie más iba a poder tener, las otras personas que completaban la actividad se llevaban unas alas doradas tambien exclusivas, el evento de Ready Player One. Yo solo cinseguí las alas :(De seguro hay otros eventos en los que puedes conseguir más objetos lindos.Hay una página web en la que puedes reclamar códigos lo cuales te dan objetos que seguro te pueden gustarEn los juguetes oficial de Roblox hay unas cartillas las cuales si tu las rascas te va a salir un código que tambien lo vas a poder reclamar en la misma página......................................................................................................................................................................................................