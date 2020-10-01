Lluvia

Gem326

unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
Inicia sesión para empezar a chatear

29

0/160

Back to De los usuarios

Como parecer "exclusivo" en Roblox

Feebas avatar

Feebas

October 1, 2020 at 12:32 AM

La moneda de roblox se llama Robux, este se puede utilizar tanto para comprar ropa, accearios para tu avatar o algun que otro beneficio para las juegos. 
Aquí te voy a mostrar algunas maneras de gastartelo.
Porfís ignora los puntos del final es para rellenar y tambien no le des a spam, es para las gemas :3 (tkm)


¿Como conseguir Robux?

Se puede conseguir comprandola desde la tienda o tambien puedes conseguirlas GRATIS acá en Gamehag.
Sin embargo, hay personas que dicen: "Si haces..........te va a salir robux gratis en tu cuenta".
Esto es totalemnte FALSO, porque aún no hay una manera confirmada de conseguir Robux gratis a menos que uses Gamehag. Así que, porfavor, no caigas en esas mentiras.
Aquí en Gamehag hay muchas formas de conseguir GA pero a mi parecer la mejor manera de conseguirla es escribinedo artículos. Esta es un manera fácil, un tanto cansada pero efectiva de conseguir GA.
Aunque si no te gusta escribir tanto, podrias conseguirte una cuenta de STEAM. La cual si sigues algunos pasos vas a poder obtener un cofre de Steam DIARÍO, este te puede dar hasta 1000 GA, eso sí, debes de tener suerte.
Yo creo que si le pones esfuerzo en una semana o dos vas a poder tener Robux por lo menos para comprarte cosas bonitas.

¿Como gastarla?

Al ser un objeto muy preciado y costoso se tiene qe usar de manera inteligente y sabia.
A mi recomendación lo mejor es que los gastes en juegos los cuales te gusten como por ejemplo el "BOSS" en Jailbreaak que te da beneficios las cuales no todos lo tienen.
WB61MXm3JC0PKzDtSoONpGpEoxgn9v.jpg
zsQbwLhtK3ljsmJlIFbMpRZ7I20Y1N.jpg
Asimismo, los puedes utilizar para algo mas estético, como ropa o accesorios que te gusten.
Si es el caso que te gustan este tipo de cosas yo te recomiend comprar animacionesya que marcn una diferencia (creeme).

Compra cosas que estén en ofertas porque puede que más tarde sean exclusivas y así presumirle a tus amigos que tienes algún objeto exclusivo.

¿Como parecer "exclusivo"?

Puedes empezar a hacer los eventos que salen en Roblox, por ejemplo hubo un evento hace ya un tiempo (creo que tres o cuatro años) que al primero del mundo (en hacer algo no me acuerdo) le daban un accesorio que nadie más iba a poder tener, las otras personas que completaban la actividad se llevaban unas alas doradas tambien exclusivas, el evento de Ready Player One. Yo solo cinseguí las alas :( 
De seguro hay otros eventos en los que puedes conseguir más objetos lindos.
Hay una página web en la que puedes reclamar códigos lo cuales te dan objetos que seguro te pueden gustar
En los juguetes oficial de Roblox hay unas cartillas las cuales si tu las rascas te va a salir un código que tambien lo vas a poder reclamar en la misma página.
.....................................................................................................................................................................................................
elmejor54grgjbnjibmv avatar

elmejor54grgjbnjibmv

October 1, 2020 at 12:41 AM

gracias por enseñarme yo llevo rato buscando videos de como conseguir robux gratis no sadia que aqui se podia
karitokawai34 avatar

karitokawai34

October 1, 2020 at 03:59 AM

que se hace para conseguir robux gratis
gabito16r avatar

gabito16r

October 1, 2020 at 04:12 AM

subes a nivel 3 y si tienes gemas buscas en la lupa de arriba robux

gabito16r avatar

gabito16r

October 1, 2020 at 04:12 AM

yo ya casi llago a nivel 3 es solo hablando en los foros y en articules
gabito16r avatar

gabito16r

October 1, 2020 at 04:13 AM

adios que tea valla bien y consigas tus robux
AgusHolland avatar

AgusHolland

October 1, 2020 at 06:05 AM

Si, por eso estoy en Gamehag, por los robux, pero me va a tardar un buen rato conseguirlos, ya que son muy caros, aca en gamehag, apenas tengo 62 gemas :(
Angelo1p avatar

Angelo1p

October 1, 2020 at 06:17 AM

falta ortografia
crismaripau avatar

crismaripau

October 1, 2020 at 06:28 AM



hola! jaja ya no me siento sola! es bueno saber que no soy la unica que llego aqui para conseguir robux
Yairabebelin avatar

Yairabebelin

October 1, 2020 at 06:30 AM

no pos por eso toy aca ahora tengo 403 gemas k solo me alcanza pa 20 robux ;n;
juegarichard3 avatar

juegarichard3

October 1, 2020 at 07:44 AM

yo necesito robux si alquien me regala

Santishere avatar

Santishere

October 1, 2020 at 12:07 PM

parecer exclusivo... creo que no es necesario eso jaja, yo voy a gastar robux en gamepasses y servers :D
Clemente18xd avatar

Clemente18xd

October 1, 2020 at 12:22 PM

Si lmgastas dinero real en un juego, obvio te hace exclusivo para algunos
holiiiisoyadri7w7 avatar

holiiiisoyadri7w7

October 1, 2020 at 12:59 PM

pues tmb si no tienes robux con promocodes y eventos que hace roblox
gabito16r avatar

gabito16r

October 1, 2020 at 06:48 PM

tienes que ganar robux y es super facil
sans_reyes avatar

sans_reyes

October 1, 2020 at 07:41 PM

Hay cosas en roblox las cuales tienen un precio infladicimo y son una gran tonteria y muchas no tienen un buen diseño.
emiliano_eureka_tips avatar

emiliano_eureka_tips

October 1, 2020 at 07:42 PM

Entonces gamehag, si es confiable?
Es que este es mi segundo dia y no se si en realidad te da robux
adriano_MBC avatar

adriano_MBC

October 1, 2020 at 07:58 PM

Si te da los robux cuando los compras, Gamehag si es una pagina confiable.
agustinnocelli avatar

agustinnocelli

October 1, 2020 at 08:17 PM

a mí me funciona tuve todo el día haciendo minijuegos y gané 50 robux
Rioles avatar

Rioles

October 1, 2020 at 08:25 PM

Obviamente gamehag si es confiable y siempre cumple :D
Hades_993 avatar

Hades_993

October 1, 2020 at 08:33 PM

yo desearia tener robux para gastarmelos en jail break gamehag me esta ayudando :D
FabrizzioRobux avatar

FabrizzioRobux

October 1, 2020 at 08:37 PM

yo gané en total 15 robux
ROGELIOSORIA avatar

ROGELIOSORIA

October 1, 2020 at 09:09 PM

YO EGANADO UN TOTAL MINIMO COMO UNOS 155 ROBUX LA VERDAD SI AYDA LA APP

Pepemastercheef avatar

Pepemastercheef

October 1, 2020 at 09:09 PM

hasta ahora no puedo canjear nada porque no soy level 3 :(

nelsito159xD avatar

nelsito159xD

October 1, 2020 at 09:15 PM

Enserio funciona? Yo también quiero rubux
esES
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Plataforma

GanarJuegosCobrarInformación del juego

Recompensas

AfiliadoClasificaciónRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Artículos

Foros

Mantente conectado

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. Todos los derechos reservados.

Propiedad de RCPE Ventures LTD. Operado por Lootably, Inc.

Términos de servicioPolítica de privacidad

Como parecer "exclusivo" en Roblox - De los usuarios Forum on Gamehag