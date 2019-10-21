Cuando en ningún caso funciona este Gamehag

Skymare

Siempre mando hilos a la página o a Misty y sale esto: "In the case of the Contracts, we have minimal impact on awarding points for completing tasks through the walls. It is a completely automatic process supported by our external partners. You can seek help in the support section of that offerwall, they will surely help you out". No saben responder otra cosa, nunca recibo las gemas, jamás. He hecho mil veces las encuestas y nunca llegan, ¿es estafa esto o qué? Ellos ganan dinero por encuesta y por vídeo visto, por publicidad, pero no me dan nada de nada, NUNCA.