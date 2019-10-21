hanfred
que es la zonapp?

juanpedrohola avatar

juanpedrohola

October 21, 2019 at 01:21 AM

yo no se por eso pregunto :C
AhriStarGuardian avatar

AhriStarGuardian

October 21, 2019 at 01:27 AM

la zona pp es una aplicacion android que se encuentra en play store y podras ganar gemas viendo videos de publicidad.
Nicotug avatar

Nicotug

October 21, 2019 at 01:45 AM

No se
Maremoto3000 avatar

Maremoto3000

October 21, 2019 at 07:02 PM

es una de las mejores maneras de conseguir gemas, te recomiendo q te instales la aplicacion
darklordgt avatar

darklordgt

October 22, 2019 at 07:25 AM

pero ami me llego a un limite no puedo ver mas nose hasta cuando
Melonchan avatar

Melonchan

October 23, 2019 at 12:40 AM

darlordgt
Esa limitación, tarde o temprano, le sale a todas las personas que usamos la zona app, tienes que hacer una oferta del muro o una misión de los juegos para desbloquearla.
AngelGCS151120 avatar

AngelGCS151120

October 23, 2019 at 12:43 AM

Oferta del muro?
Melonchan avatar

Melonchan

October 23, 2019 at 01:12 AM

Eso de las ofertas del muro viene desde el tutorial (la ventana que apareció cuando entraste al foro por primera vez).
https://gamehag.com/es/wall/24
fran31 avatar

fran31

October 23, 2019 at 01:23 AM

una pregunta la zona app es solo para españa?
Sterbenpol avatar

Sterbenpol

October 23, 2019 at 03:47 AM

A alguien mas le dice q intente de nuevo en la zonaapp
Rubo_868 avatar

Rubo_868

October 25, 2019 at 06:56 PM

Cuantas gemas ganas por vide que veas?
vinibrasil01 avatar

vinibrasil01

October 26, 2019 at 10:39 PM

ganas 1 por video y tines un limite de 100 al día
theawakening avatar

theawakening

October 26, 2019 at 11:05 PM

Tenes que ver videos hasta que llegues a un limite y luego esperar al dia siguiente una vez ya no puedas ganar mas. No es muy lucrativo este metodo pero todos lo hacemos.
GattoCC avatar

GattoCC

October 27, 2019 at 01:42 AM

Copion yo pregunte esto y luego tu lo preguntaste,te voy a reportar solo lo abriste para ganar XP copion ademas fui el primero en preguntar esto
floo20YTGame avatar

floo20YTGame

January 12, 2020 at 10:01 PM

la Zonaapp de gamehag te da experiencia y gemas del alma por cada anuncio asi es mas facil conseguir robux
Sergio232 avatar

Sergio232

February 28, 2020 at 01:42 AM

pero es limitado consegui como unas 200 exactas
Sergio232 avatar

Sergio232

February 28, 2020 at 01:43 AM

chido pero hay se consigue muy facil
Jsuaba avatar

Jsuaba

February 28, 2020 at 05:17 AM

Entonces zonaapp es una app?
Sara9145 avatar

Sara9145

February 28, 2020 at 05:23 AM

La zona app es una forma bastante fácil de ganar gemas, por cada vídeo que veas te dan una gema. En la zona app tienes un máximo diario de 100 gemas, osea 100 anuncios. Pero ya en cierto momento te saldrá que no puedes usarla hasta que completes una tarea, ya nomás vas a los muros y completas unas oferta y la volverás a tener disponible nuevamente. Mientras haces los anuncios puedes ver tele o hacer otra cosa para que no se vuelva tan tedioso.
teamflajers avatar

teamflajers

February 28, 2020 at 10:26 AM

ganar una gema por videos molaria .-. mejor que estar jugando y te aparescan muchos videos cada que mueres :u
dragondave avatar

dragondave

February 28, 2020 at 12:21 PM

La zona app no es una app en sí. La app es gamehag, en la play store. Luego, dentro de al app, hay un apartado , al igual que ofertas, juegos y minijuegos... que es zona app. Ahí te sale como un televisor, das al play y ves videos cortos de publi. Cada publi es una gema.
SSkAlexiNN avatar

SSkAlexiNN

February 28, 2020 at 12:35 PM

A mi desde que instale la app nunca me dejo usarla
