Juegos de terror?

benusss Que juegos de terror me recomiendan para pasar el rato, que sean buenos y no pesen tanto

Mefondo Si buscar terror psicologico Layer of fear o Outlast están bastante bien

Melonchan La saga Silent Hill, en especial los 4 primeros. Son una experiencia de pesadilla que todos deben mirar alguna vez.



benusss Gracias, la mayoría de esos juegos los he probado y vaya que sustos me he llevado jaja, les recomiendo ver el artículo que he subido sobre un juego de terror:thumbsup_tone3:

SpartanCanseco En xbox esta gratis Jason 13th

jvllyan1 killing floor 1 o el 2, es una combinacion de terror mas fps; tambien esta la mitica saga the walking dead, posee muy buena historia y narrativa.



Derritius outlas es un buen juego :D

alerrr a mi la verdad es que los juegos de terror me parecen estupendo pero personalmnete yo no los juego mucho porque despues de una buena sesion de 4 o 5 horas no solo quiero matarle a alguien pero tengo mucho miedo de que un zombie me vaya a salir del armario y comerme

LM21 Estan los Five Night's At Freddy's todos son muy buenos pero más recomendables los Primeros 4. Por otro Lado Los 2 Outlast para pasar terror del bueno si no te spoileastes obviamente. Tambien es muy bueno el Resident Evil 7.

thitanio no juego juegos de terror me dan mucho miedo





RafaelMC El primer videojuego de Dead Space que es el único que da miedo los otros no tanto. Otros serian Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Obscure, Alone In The Dark 5 , Penumbra, Dead Island Riptide, Daylight y Shellshock 2 Blood Trails.

JuanCarlos_24 Me gusta mucho resident evil 7, pero como dices que de poco espacio, digamos que five nigths at freddys asi de celular

agusfrag silent hill 2

EstarrosaRingo te recomiendo cry of fear hay muchas cosas interesantes de miedo en ese juego

jpc5815 REsident evil 2, el original, no el remake o los primeros F.E.AR

davuxo outlast esta muy bien conseguido



Maremoto3000 los five nights at freddies no estan mal tampoco, aunq ya se han quedado un poco antiguos

Rubo_868 El Deceit, es un juego multijugador con un poco de terror y sustos



Es gratis :)





Rubo_868 Tambien 2 que me gustan mucho son los Resident Evil y el Until Down

Tomi101 El Amnesia y Outlast 1 y 2 estan buenos.

darklordgt nose que puedo recomendar un juego de terro e jugado tantos que no se te nombro estos porque todabian no te avian recomendado xd como alan wake, the evil within 1 y 2

Jenio7 2Dark. Va de buscar niños desaparecidos. Con estilo pixel art y para audiencia madura.

Jirzine Slenderman xD y Outlast

EstarrosaRingo yo te recomiendoel cry of fear default o tambien aryana