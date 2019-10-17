Juegos de terror?

hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3,080
354480282
354480282
Gem280
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem1,400
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem2
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem1,187
begallicintia
begallicintia
Gem28
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem20
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem857
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem109
anthonyalejandro.1991
anthonyalejandro.1991
Gem12
sworddog
sworddog
Gem30
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem14
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem4,193
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem6,290
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem98
Rain

Gem0

AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
Sign in to start chatting

20

0/160

Back to Conversaciones Generales

Juegos de terror?

benusss avatar

benusss

October 17, 2019 at 09:43 AM

Que juegos de terror me recomiendan para pasar el rato, que sean buenos y no pesen tanto
Mefondo avatar

Mefondo

October 17, 2019 at 09:05 PM

Si buscar terror psicologico Layer of fear o Outlast están bastante bien
Melonchan avatar

Melonchan

October 17, 2019 at 09:21 PM

La saga Silent Hill, en especial los 4 primeros. Son una experiencia de pesadilla que todos deben mirar alguna vez.
benusss avatar

benusss

October 17, 2019 at 09:25 PM

Gracias, la mayoría de esos juegos los he probado y vaya que sustos me he llevado jaja, les recomiendo ver el artículo que he subido sobre un juego de terror:thumbsup_tone3:
SpartanCanseco avatar

SpartanCanseco

October 17, 2019 at 10:14 PM

En xbox esta gratis Jason 13th
jvllyan1 avatar

jvllyan1

October 17, 2019 at 10:59 PM

killing floor 1 o el 2, es una combinacion de terror mas fps; tambien esta la mitica saga the walking dead, posee muy buena historia y narrativa.
Derritius avatar

Derritius

October 17, 2019 at 11:11 PM

outlas es un buen juego :D
alerrr avatar

alerrr

October 18, 2019 at 03:09 AM

a mi la verdad es que los juegos de terror me parecen estupendo pero personalmnete yo no los juego mucho porque despues de una buena sesion de 4 o 5 horas no solo quiero matarle a alguien pero tengo mucho miedo de que un zombie me vaya a salir del armario y comerme
LM21 avatar

LM21

October 18, 2019 at 03:49 AM

Estan los Five Night's At Freddy's todos son muy buenos pero más recomendables los Primeros 4. Por otro Lado Los 2 Outlast para pasar terror del bueno si no te spoileastes obviamente. Tambien es muy bueno el Resident Evil 7.
thitanio avatar

thitanio

October 18, 2019 at 04:13 AM

no juego juegos de terror me dan mucho miedo

RafaelMC avatar

RafaelMC

October 18, 2019 at 04:30 AM

El primer videojuego de Dead Space que es el único que da miedo los otros no tanto. Otros serian Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Obscure, Alone In The Dark 5 , Penumbra, Dead Island Riptide, Daylight y Shellshock 2 Blood Trails.
JuanCarlos_24 avatar

JuanCarlos_24

October 18, 2019 at 05:24 AM

Me gusta mucho resident evil 7, pero como dices que de poco espacio, digamos que five nigths at freddys asi de celular
agusfrag avatar

agusfrag

October 18, 2019 at 06:20 AM

silent hill 2
EstarrosaRingo avatar

EstarrosaRingo

October 18, 2019 at 10:26 PM

te recomiendo cry of fear hay muchas cosas interesantes de miedo en ese juego
jpc5815 avatar

jpc5815

October 19, 2019 at 01:58 AM

REsident evil 2, el original, no el remake o los primeros F.E.AR
davuxo avatar

davuxo

October 19, 2019 at 07:03 PM

outlast esta muy bien conseguido
Maremoto3000 avatar

Maremoto3000

October 19, 2019 at 07:34 PM

los five nights at freddies no estan mal tampoco, aunq ya se han quedado un poco antiguos
Rubo_868 avatar

Rubo_868

October 19, 2019 at 08:33 PM

El Deceit, es un juego multijugador con un poco de terror y sustos

Es gratis :)

Rubo_868 avatar

Rubo_868

October 19, 2019 at 08:36 PM

Tambien 2 que me gustan mucho son los Resident Evil y el Until Down
Tomi101 avatar

Tomi101

October 22, 2019 at 08:15 PM

El Amnesia y Outlast 1 y 2 estan buenos.
darklordgt avatar

darklordgt

October 23, 2019 at 06:04 AM

nose que puedo recomendar un juego de terro e jugado tantos que no se te nombro estos porque todabian no te avian recomendado xd como alan wake, the evil within 1 y 2
Jenio7 avatar

Jenio7

October 24, 2019 at 09:54 AM

2Dark. Va de buscar niños desaparecidos. Con estilo pixel art y para audiencia madura.
Jirzine avatar

Jirzine

October 24, 2019 at 08:42 PM

Slenderman xD y Outlast
EstarrosaRingo avatar

EstarrosaRingo

October 26, 2019 at 04:27 AM

yo te recomiendoel cry of fear default o tambien aryana
brayan_trake avatar

brayan_trake

October 26, 2019 at 08:32 AM

La PC, al ser mejorable en componentes te puede durar mucho tiempo.sdavs
12
esES
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Plataforma

GanarJuegosCobrarInformación del juego

Recompensas

AfiliadoClasificaciónRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Artículos

Foros

Mantente conectado

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. Todos los derechos reservados.

Propiedad de RCPE Ventures LTD. Operado por Lootably, Inc.

Términos de servicioPolítica de privacidad

Juegos de terror? - Conversaciones Generales Forum on Gamehag