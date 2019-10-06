Los cofres son seguros?

guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem20
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem857
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem109
anthonyalejandro.1991
anthonyalejandro.1991
Gem12
sworddog
sworddog
Gem30
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem14
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem4,193
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem6,290
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem98
jgdub
jgdub
Gem231
PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,040
W 777
W 777
Gem245
Ken
Ken
Gem208
PayPal
PayPal
Gem12,370
PayPal
PayPal
Gem7,830
PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,440
erayve
erayve
Gem10
erayve
erayve
Gem231
Ken
Ken
Gem10
Rain

Gem21

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
Sign in to start chatting

20

0/160

Back to Conversaciones Generales

Los cofres son seguros?

123EJSL avatar

123EJSL

October 6, 2019 at 03:32 AM

Es que vere si compro uno espero que me ayuden
Podoru avatar

Podoru

October 6, 2019 at 03:48 AM

Normalmente te puede salir lo mas malo del cofre pero a veces te dan golpes de suerte
Nanamandrum avatar

Nanamandrum

October 6, 2019 at 03:51 AM

Hola. Se puede cambiar mis gemas por dinero electrónico, o sea algo así como que mil gemas son 5$ en Paypal o algo así!!
Kiraop1 avatar

Kiraop1

October 6, 2019 at 04:00 AM

nanamandru creo que si,mira en los premios.
Ranseth avatar

Ranseth

October 6, 2019 at 04:03 AM

Bueno, como dice Podoru, te va a tocar lo peor que traiga el cofre en casi todas las oportunidades, pero existe una pequeña posibilidad de que te salga algo bueno, y en dado caso de que el premio que conseguiste no lo quieras como compraste el cofre lo puedes vender por una buena cantidad de gemas. Pero en fin, comprar cofres no es rentable para nada pero quién soy yo para decirte que hacer, te la puedes jugar y perderlo todo o ganar más gemas de la que costaba el cofre, pero yo no lo haría. Esa es mi opinión, ten un buen adía. =D
Platz avatar

Platz

October 6, 2019 at 05:46 AM

cosa de suerte, las probabilidades de sacar algun son bajisimas
boterwflau avatar

boterwflau

October 6, 2019 at 06:13 AM

BUENO SOLO ES SUERTE SUPUNGO
Kiraop1 avatar

Kiraop1

October 6, 2019 at 06:44 AM

Yo digo que no
unsoldado avatar

unsoldado

October 6, 2019 at 10:10 AM

100 % Seguros, pero, con bajas probabilidades de obtener los mejores premios.
EstarrosaRingo avatar

EstarrosaRingo

October 18, 2019 at 10:32 PM

por lo general los cofres cuestan 500 gemas pero es mala idea ya que casi siempre te da lo peor
LeoM901 avatar

LeoM901

October 19, 2019 at 03:41 AM

hasta ahora los cofre que he tenido, me toco cosas con poco valor, te recomiendo que no compres cajas.
Maremoto3000 avatar

Maremoto3000

October 19, 2019 at 07:02 PM

yo no compraria niguno, ya que a menos que tengas una suerte enorme no te va a tocar nada. Pero si decides comprarlo di por aqui q te ha tocado por curiosidad xd
matty4 avatar

matty4

October 20, 2019 at 04:10 AM

si es muy bueno los cofres dan regalos
Tomi101 avatar

Tomi101

October 20, 2019 at 04:13 AM

Yo prefiero comprar los juegos en sí antes de que me salga una runa por 800 gemas xD
mauriciochambilla avatar

mauriciochambilla

October 20, 2019 at 11:04 PM

normalmente te puede salir lo peor pero aparte de ewso si lo son aunq si tienes suerte te salen buenas supongo
Rubo_868 avatar

Rubo_868

October 20, 2019 at 11:12 PM

Yo el unico que he abierto era de SKINS de CSGO y me toco una skin un poco fea sinceramente. XDD
ApuApustaja avatar

ApuApustaja

October 22, 2019 at 02:57 PM

Pues hace unos días me compré dos cofres de Minecraft y en ambos me salieron 20 gemas.
Son una porqueria. Nada recomendable
123EJSL avatar

123EJSL

October 24, 2019 at 08:24 PM

no me gustan tanto
me dieron un robux >:v
Jirzine avatar

Jirzine

October 24, 2019 at 08:29 PM

Los cofres no valen la pena siempre te toca ****** mejor ahorra para lo que quieras comprar.
KaiXeno avatar

KaiXeno

October 24, 2019 at 09:19 PM

pues son seguros no te roban ni nada pero casi siempre te puede salir lo peor del cofre a veces puede depender de la suerte
Emunator avatar

Emunator

October 25, 2019 at 05:11 AM

Nah,metele mejor a lo seguro, no se sienta mal compa...

123EJSL avatar

123EJSL

October 25, 2019 at 08:02 PM

nose no confio en esos cofres te dan poquito :(
Ellokitas_123 avatar

Ellokitas_123

October 25, 2019 at 08:09 PM

El primer cofre que abrí me dieron 200 robux fué estupendo pero compré otro y me dieron 1 solo robux asi que no sabría decirte
CafeHot27 avatar

CafeHot27

October 26, 2019 at 03:58 AM

Depende del cofre
EstarrosaRingo avatar

EstarrosaRingo

October 26, 2019 at 04:00 AM

si es de juegos si
esES
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Plataforma

GanarJuegosCobrarInformación del juego

Recompensas

AfiliadoClasificaciónRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Artículos

Foros

Mantente conectado

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. Todos los derechos reservados.

Propiedad de RCPE Ventures LTD. Operado por Lootably, Inc.

Términos de servicioPolítica de privacidad

Los cofres son seguros? - Conversaciones Generales Forum on Gamehag